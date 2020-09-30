The best Warzone SP-R 208 loadouts for range, speed and stealth

The Warzone SP-R 208 is a new guns added to the game in Call of Duty Warzone season 6 with some R700 vibes. Unlocked at tier 15 in the battle pass, it's a bolt action Marksman rifle that balances its slow fire rate with pretty much a one shot kill to the head or chest. Although it does features a magazine that lets you rattle off rounds quicker as long as there are bullets left. It's also quite configurable so while you'll also have that bolt pull between shots you can speed things up a touch and tweak the load out for stealth, range, damage and so on.

Here's a few Warzone SP-R 208 loadout options then, to give you some range, stealth and speed options. Worth noting that with any of these options you really want to equip the Overkill perk for a second primary that can deal with closer range encounters.

Warzone SP-R 208 max range loadout

Muzzle - monolithic suppressor

- monolithic suppressor Barrel - SP-R 26”

- SP-R 26” Optic - Solozero SP-R 28mm

- Solozero SP-R 28mm Ammunition - .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

- .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt - Sloan KR-800 DeadEye

The main draw of a sniper rifle is the ability to kill people from really, really far away, and this SP R 208 loadout is all about that. This combines a barrel and suppressor that will give a huge amount of range, while the heavy hitting .338 ammo ups the punch on an already high damage. To round it off the Solozero scope has (almost) the highest magnification in the game. This is basically a weapon you use to engage the enemies over miles rather than meters.

Warzone SP-R 208 faster firerate loadout

Laser - Tac Laser

- Tac Laser Muzzle - Compensator

- Compensator Optic - VLK 3.0x

- VLK 3.0x Stock - XRK SP-TAC 208

- XRK SP-TAC 208 Bolt - Sloan KR-600 Feather

- Sloan KR-600 Feather Perk - Focus

While you're never going to get a speedy fire rate from the bolt action gun there are ways to keep a steady stream of bullets on an enemy. The Tac Laser will decrease the guns aim down sight speed letting you pull up a shot quicker, as well as stabilizing things. The optic is a lower magnification but it means you won't have the massive jump you might see over longer ranges, and it's low enough to not have a telltale glint to give you away - important if you're firing several times from a fixed position. The compensator will also reduce recoil and help you keep a target in those sights, as will the Focus perk which reduces flinching as you fire. Finally there's the Feather bolt which will let you chamber rounds faster.

Warzone SP-R 208 stealth loadout

Barrel - XRK P208 Dragoon

- XRK P208 Dragoon Optic - Merc Thermal

- Merc Thermal Stock - FSS Virtuoso Pro

- FSS Virtuoso Pro Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

The brunt of this SP-R 208 loadout comes from the Dragoon barrel which is basically a built in suppressor. The thermal optic is a choice you can swap out if you want more range, but it will make targets stand out more - if you're playing stealth then you're hunting and anything that makes the prey easier to find it s a good thing. Finally, the stock and foregrip will help steady your aim, which is always useful when every shot needs to count.