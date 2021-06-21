Warzone best Milano 821 loadouts - an SMG that's made a comeback

Following a buff, the best Warzone Milano loadout options have some great potential. The Warzone Milano 821 was never popular originally due to a low rate of fire and slow time to kill. However, the most recent update buffed the weapon, giving it higher damage in nearly every regard, making it way more viable now. It’s still not top of the Warzone best SMGs list, but it definitely competes with many of the other top-tier options now.

Since the Warzone Milano is in a better state in Call of Duty Warzone thanks to the most recent update, you’ll likely want to start experimenting with different builds depending on your play style. In this guide, we’ll go through a few loadouts that work in various situations, from close to mid-range. These are the best Warzone Milano 821 loadouts.

Warzone best Milano 821 close range loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 10.6” Task Force

: 10.6” Task Force Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Ammunition : STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Arguably the best way to use the Warone Milano 821 is up close and we’ve got just the right build for that play style. This loadout will prioritize movement and fast aim down sights (ADS) speeds, without penalizing accuracy too much.

Start by equipping the Sound Suppressor Muzzle to keep from appearing on the minimap, and for a boost to ADS speed, bullet velocity, and sprint to fire speed. This will slightly hurt your damage range but this build is meant for close quarters, so that won’t be a problem. Then, you should use the 10.6” Task Force Barrel for increased damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed. The first two benefits aren’t too significant for this build, but the strafe speed boost is highly effective when using this up close.

After that, we recommend the Raider Stock, which improves your ADS firing move speed, aim walking movement speed, and sprint to fire time - all of which are key to a close-range build. When using the Milano 821, we always recommend going with the STANAG 55 Rnd Drum so you’ve got plenty of ammo. You can get away with smaller mag sizes if you’re playing solos or even duos, but generally, we still like having as much ammo as possible. Try to also avoid the fast mag options, as they hurt your ADS speed a noticeable amount.

Finish off the build with the Serpent Grip for improved ADS speeds. You’ll notice that this build doesn’t necessarily prioritize fast movement, but rather focuses on a mix of quick ADS speeds and mobility.

Warzone best Milano 821 mid range loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 10.5” Ranger

: 10.5” Ranger Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

Next up is basically the opposite of the previous Warzone Milano loadout. This one is meant for medium-range which actually works well thanks to the Milano’s slower rate of fire. This means you’ll have an easier time sticking to your target, even beyond 25 meters.

Swap over to the Agency Suppressor Muzzle for a boost to vertical recoil control, bullet velocity, effective damage range, and to keep you from appearing on the minimap. This attachment is key for those longer range battles. We then advise using the 10.5” Ranger Barrel, which improves bullet velocity once again. The faster the bullet velocity, the less you have to lead your shots.

Since this is a ranged build, we advise going with an Optic so you can take down your foes easier. Go with whatever you’d like, though we’d recommend something like the Microflex LED which gives you 1.25 magnification. If you can still perform well without an Optic, more power to you. Replace that attachment with something else.

Then, you’ll want to give yourself a recoil boost, so apply the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel. This grants you with improved vertical and horizontal recoil control. Finally, we advise the STANAG 55 Rnd Drum for the reasons outlined above.

You won’t be able to take out enemies across the map with this build, but it does work well at around 30 meters or so, depending on your skill.

Warzone best Milano 821 fastest loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Stock : Marathon Stock

: Marathon Stock Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

Let’s finish up with a unique loadout meant for players who want high mobility. This is a Warzone Milano 821 loadout you’ll want to use when playing on Rebirth Island or if you’re someone who likes rushing and playing aggressively. This build doesn’t maximize mobility, but it gives you the fastest speed while still being practical.

Once again, go with the Sound Suppressor Muzzle to allow you to stay close to your foes undetected. It also boosts your mobility slightly, which is important. Then, apply the Tiger Team Spotlight Laser for improved movement speed and aim walking movement speed. This will again, give you more mobility.

After that, we advise the Marathon Stock, which greatly improves sprint to fire speed and makes the weapon more lightweight. Follow that up with the Bruiser Grip for better movement speed and hip fire accuracy. And finally, stick with the STANAG 55 Rnd Drum. If you want to be faster, you can decrease your ammo count, but we wouldn’t recommend going below 45 rounds because anything less than that is just not practical.

