Warzone best Grau loadout: Two classes to dominate Verdansk with the Grau assault rifle

Anything you put on this gun could be considered one of the Warzone best Grau loadouts simply due to how powerful it is, but what if you want to make it as strong as possible? In Call of Duty Warzone, the Grau is one of the most popular picks for good reason, because with the right attachments, it can destroy up close or at distance. Here are two of the Warzone best Grau loadouts for different styles of play.

Warzone best Grau loadout: Close Quarters Combat

(Image credit: Activision)

Barrel: ZLR Drifter A-08

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: XRK Void II

Perk: Sleight of Hand

If you want to sprint around the map using your Grau like a submachine gun, this build is the way forward. The ZLR Drifter A-08 barrel means you can't use an underbarrel attachment, but the payoff is more than worth it. Go for Sleight of Hand over an extended mag too, because it doesn't have the drawbacks of slower ADS time.

In Warzone, we recommend you bring Overkill along so you can have a second primary weapon. To accompany this short-range beast, we'd recommend one of the one-hit-kill cannons from our Warzone best sniper loadouts guide so you've got more ranged prowess.

Warzone best Grau loadout: No Recoil Ranged

(Image credit: Activision)

Barrel: Tempus 26.4" Archangel

Stock: FSS Blackjack

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Rear Grip: FTAC R-89 Rubber

On the other hand, if you want to decemate enemies from behind cover, this Grau loadout is the way forward. The Tempus 26.4" Archangel is the longest barrel and gives huge buffs to the damage range and recoil control, while the 50 Round Mags mean you can mow down a whole team rather than having to reload in-between kills.

Pair this with something like an MP5 or an MP7 to deal your up-close damage. Shoot at enemies with the Grau from a distance, then pin them down and get in their faces with an SMG. Or, if you're feeling especially daring, chuck on a shotgun.

