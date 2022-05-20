To find Jara Drory's laptop code in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong you'll need to seek out a hidden clue in her apartment, allowing you to access the computer and use her recent communications to get a better picture of current events. This opportunity arises while you're searching her apartment for Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, and although the laptop is sitting in an obvious location you'll need the secret security code stashed elsewhere in the room to read its contents. Don't stress though as we've tracked it down for you, so here's where to find Jara Drory's laptop code in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, along with details of the message contents if you missed accessing the computer when you had the opportunity.

Jara Drory's laptop security code location in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

(Image credit: Nacon)

To find Jara Drory's laptop code in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, you need to head to the sitting room area of her apartment, which is the section nearest to the entrance. Look in the corner between the two sofas, and on the side table under a lamp is a note you can Inspect to interact with.

(Image credit: Nacon)

This will zoom you in on the table, where you can read the handwritten note from K in detail. After viewing that, look around instead of backing out of the interaction, and written in the corner of the old photograph above, you'll discover Jara Drory's laptop code - 1841.

(Image credit: Nacon)

Now you can return to Jara Drory's laptop, interact with it using the Consult prompt, then type in the security code 1841. Make sure you hit the V button in the bottom right corner of the keypad to confirm the code, which will then give you access to her recent messages.

What information is on Jara Drory's laptop

(Image credit: Nacon)

Once you've entered Jara Drory's laptop code in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, you can access her recent messages and emails then review them for clues. First you have a chat between Jara and Kaius Leto, where Jara is blocking Kaius from investigating a possible attack on the Prince without further evidence, which she wants to receive physically rather than online.

(Image credit: Nacon)

Next is another chat between Jara and Kaius, where Kaius claims to have detected an unauthorized outbound call from Jara's system, to which Jara responds with an accusation that Kaius has tried to access her computer.

(Image credit: Nacon)

The third message is a conversation between Jara and Hazel Iversen, the Prince, from a week or so beforehand. Jara is accusing the Prince of having her computer searched (notice a theme here?) but Hazel denies it. Jara again alludes to security and "keeping myself safe from undue curiosity," which could suggest she has hidden physical files away from her computer and the risk of breaches.

(Image credit: Nacon)

The penultimate message is an email from Jara to Sofya dated September 4, stating "it is precisely 10:00 pm" and they're heading to the Hartford party, leaving Kaius in charge. The time quoted here is important when taken in conjunction with the final entry...

(Image credit: Nacon)

The last message is a log of recent secure transmissions, with the most recent one stamped September 4 at 10:10 pm – ten minutes after Jara left for the party. This suggests that there are indeed unauthorized transmissions being sent from her computer, but it's unclear whether these are being orchestrated by Kaius after they were left in charge, or if they are genuinely investigating an information breach by someone else. Bear this information in mind as you continue your investigation into the party and the Code Red.

