You'll be tasked to find Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong after meeting Prince Iversen as Leysha, when she asks you to investigate the private lodgings of Council members to make sure they're not hiding anything that could call their loyalty into question. Your first stop on this assignment is the apartment of Jara Drory, who was working late to ensure the event was kept secret and may have collected useful information in the process. There's one specific item you need to find to complete this objective, so we've got the exact location of Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong.

Jara Drory's intel locations in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

(Image credit: Nacon)

Although there are plenty of objects to examine while searching her apartment for Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, we've picked out three key items that provide valuable information and will also let you move on to the next objective in your goals.

Whiteboard Password

(Image credit: Nacon)

Although it's not an essential piece of Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, the whiteboard on the wall states "Pwd = Arrival" at the end of the message. Make a note of this password, as it may prove useful later. This is unrelated to the PIN required to access the nearby computer, and we have a separate guide on how to get the Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Jara Drory's laptop security code if you want to read its contents.

File on the Unification party planning

(Image credit: Nacon)

Above the desk there are several files on the shelf you can push, and one of them will reveal a red folder. Interact with this to receive the File on the Unification party planning belonging to Journey, full of invoices, reservations, rentals, and more related to the event. Again, this isn't the specific Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong you're looking for, but it will be of interest to Hazel so make sure you snatch it as evidence.

Jara Drory's notebook

(Image credit: Nacon)

Finally, the Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong can be found in a box on the bedside table at the opposite end of the room, to the right of the bed near the shower. Open the box then read the contents to receive Jara Drory's notebook, which is the piece of evidence you need to clear the Find Jara Drory's intel about the party objective from your list of goals.

With this assignment completed, you can either go and find Halsey to continue the storyline, or continue searching the apartments of the other Primogen members to gather more information.

