The Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Prince Primogen decision is one of the first choices you'll encounter in the game, and although it appears early on it feels like the outcome could be important to the storyline. When Emem meets with Prince Iversen in the Boston Court to discuss the Code Red, you'll be asked to deliver Journey for questioning, then the Prince goes ahead and offers you a spot in the Primogen – which is the Council representing the major Camarilla factions in the area. At this point you'll have a choice between two responses to this offer, and we're here to explain the consequences of your Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Prince Primogen decision.

Should you choose "I don't like the Court" or "I need to think about it"

(Image credit: Nacon)

When you're presented with the Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Prince Primogen decision, you'll need to respond with either the "I don't like the Court" or "I need to think about it" dialogue. Although both of these choices are fairly non-committal, one is definitely less positive about the Court than the other, and if you're torn between which one to pick then these are the outcomes:

"I don't like the Court"

If you choose this option, then you'll tell Prince Iversen, "You know what I think of the Court. I'm not comfortable there." She'll respond that "You'll get used to it quickly," and when you tell her, "I'm not sure I want to", she will firmly state that "It's not a question" before following up with "Time is of the essence. You're a business woman, Emem. I know you'll be up to it."

"I need to think about it"

If you take this choice, then you'll tell the Price "I don't know... I need to think about it." She'll reply with "Time is of the essence," before launching into the exact same dialogue as she does with the first option above.

So, ultimately the Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Prince Primogen decision doesn't appear to have any bearing on the storyline, other than a few lines of dialogue, so it's very unlikely that you'll be missing out on anything whichever choice you make. However, there will be plenty more important decisions as you progress through the adventure, so don't let this early interaction lure you into a false sense of security.