Is V Rising going to be on PS4 and PS5?

At time of writing, V Rising is not on PS5 and PS4 consoles, nor on Xbox One or Series X, or the Nintendo Switch. V Rising is currently only playable on Steam and has been racking up hundreds of thousands of players since it released on Early Access, but those who don't have access to that platform have been wondering, understandably, if it can be played on PS5 and PS4, and if not, will it be playable on those consoles in the future?

Will V Rising be on PS4, PS5 and other consoles?

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

At time of writing, there has been no indication from Stunlock Studios, developers of V Rising, that the game will be ported to any console in the future, PlayStation or not. However, it also hasn't been ruled out either, so it's not an impossibility.

As far as we know, Stunlock has not addressed the idea one way or another, though the silence regarding PlayStation and console ports means that even if it is being considered, it's not something we should likely expect at any time soon.

It's also important to remember that V Rising not only was released to Steam very recently, it's also very much in Early Access, meaning that the game is still basically under development. Many developers who release and build games in this manner are likely going to prioritise creating a finished product before seeing if it can be relocated to other platforms and consoles in the future (much like the whole Valheim consoles issue, where V Rising's clearest inspiration is also focused on completing the game before considering moving it to any other platform than PC).

Of course, we'll update this page should news on this issue change or the developers comment on it, but we suggest that players not get optimistic about a PS4, PS5 or any other port happening in the near future. Even if V Rising is ported while still in Early Access, it'd be a massive project that takes serious time and effort on behalf of Stunlock Studios. Sorry to tell you all this, but for now at least, it seems like Vampires are going to have to stick to this one particular castle.