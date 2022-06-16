V Rising balancing issues addressed in sweeping new update

A new V Rising update addresses complaints around balancing with a ton of substantial nerfs and buffs.

As detailed over on Steam (opens in new tab), the update adds a couple of handy new features and a bunch of bug fixes, but the bulk of the changes are balancing updates. All in all, the update shakes up V Rising's meta in some pretty major ways, and hopefully it makes more folks happy than upset. We'll include the full list of balancing updates further on, but here are some of the highlights.

Vermin Salve won't be interrupted if you take damage while casting (although it'll still break if you take damage during buff duration). Corpse explosion has had its damage increased from 125% to 140%, while its fading snare effect's duration has been increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds and its cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.

Veil of Bones' initial projectile damage has been increased from 25% all the way to 75%, while its max bounces have been reduced from 4 to 3. Furthermore, Veil of Bones' bounces will now reduce the damage of the next bounce by 25%.

A lot of abilities have been tweaked with both nerfs and buffs, like Spectral Wolf, which deals 125% damage now (up from 100%) but has a one second longer cooldown. Other abilities have been fully nerfed, like Chaos Volley, whose projectile damage has been reduced from 125% to 110% and whose cooldown has been increased from 7 seconds to 8 seconds. Meanwhile, the Chaos ability tree has been hit with a number of full-on nerfs.

Over on the weapons side, the Spear's 'A Thousand Spears' move has had its damage nerfed from 30% to 25%. The Harpoon's cast time has been reduced from 0.8 seconds to 0.7 seconds, and its damage has been increased from 70% to 90%. The Mace has also been buffed, with its Crushing Blow attack now dealing 150% (from 110%).

Here's the full list of changes:

General

Vermin Salve is no longer interrupted by damage during the cast time (will still break during the buff duration if the player takes damage).



Scholar Blood

Spell Power bonus reduced to 10-20% from 12-25%.

Free Cast chance reduced to 15% from 20%.

Mounted Combat

Melee damage done when mounted is reduced by 30%.



Blood

Veil of Blood

Healing increased to 6% from 5%.

Unholy

Corpse Explosion

Damage increased to 140% from 125%.

Fading snare duration increased to 1.5s from 1s.

Cooldown reduced to 10 seconds from 12 seconds.

Unstable Mosquito

Damage increased to 70% from 60%.

Veil of Bones

Initial projectile damage increased to 75% from 25%.

Max bounces reduced to 3 from 4.

Each bounce now reduces the damage of the next bounce by 25%.

Illusion

Spectral Wolf

Damage increased to 125% from 100%.

Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 7 seconds.



Mirror Strike

Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 1 second.



Chaos

Chaos Barrier

Projectile damage reduced to 50% from 70%.



Chaos Volley

Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 7 seconds.

Projectile damage reduced to 110% from 125%.



Power Surge

Shield absorb reduced to 120% from 150%.

Veil of Chaos

Cooldown increased to 9 seconds from 8 seconds.

Illusion area damage reduced to 40% from 50%.

Merciless Charge

Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 0.8 seconds.

Fixed an issue where the player got locked in position for a short duration when the area effect triggered early during the dash.

Frost

Crystal Lance

Projectile Damage increased to 190% from 150%.

Cast time reduced to 1.2 seconds from 1.4 seconds.

Cooldown reduced to 7 seconds from 8 seconds.

Splinter damage reduced to 40% from 50%.

Ice Nova

Cooldown reduced to 10 seconds from 12 seconds.



Veil of Frost

Nova of frost damage reduced to 30% from 50%.



Arctic Leap

Fixed an issue where Arctic Leap could hit the same target twice.

Damage reduced to 200% from 225%.

Weapons

Crossbow

Crossbow bolts no longer deal less damage than a normal shot after using a Veil of Frost, Unholy, or Blood.

Spear

A Thousand Spears damage per hit reduced to 25% from 30% (200% total damage from 240%).



Harpoon

Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 0.8 seconds.

Damage increased to 90% from 70%.

Axe

X-Strike

Incapacitate duration from intersecting hit reduced to 1 second from 2 seconds.

Damage per axe hit reduced to 80% from 85%.

Mace

Crushing Blow damage increased to 150% from 110%.

Smack cooldown reduced to 8 seconds from 9 seconds.



Sword

Whirlwind damage per hit reduced to 30% from 35% (150% total from 175%).

Shockwave cast time increased to 0.7 seconds from 0.6 seconds.

Shockwave damage per teleport strike reduced to 20% from 25% (60% total from 75%).

Slashers

Elusive Strike damage per hit increased to 70% from 60%.

Camouflage incapacitate duration reduced to 2.5 seconds from 3 seconds.



In case you haven't checked it out yet, V Rising is a little like Valheim, but with more bite.