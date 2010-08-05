Tron Legacy Helmer Set To Direct Oblivion

And what do you know? It’s an adaptation of his own illustrated novel

While busy beavering away on Tron Legacy , director Joseph Kosinski has been trying to interest Hollywood suits in backing a big screen version of his own forthcoming illustrated novel Oblivion .

And now he's succeeded.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Disney has now officially snapped up the project, with Kosinski set to direct.

The sci-fi action adventure is set on a future Earth, where civilisation lives above the clouds and alien scavengers stalk the irradiated surface below. A surface drone repairman finds a woman inside a crashed spacepod planetside and things get really interesting. Well, we hope, anyway.

If you want to learn more then the first chapter is online here .