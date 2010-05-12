Trailer trash

It's not only Doctor Who that's having trouble with on-screen trails...

Fans were quite rightly up in arms recently when an animated Graham Norton popped up over the end of Doctor Who . But these kind of trails can occasionally add a little extra humour to an otherwise underwhelming episode. The one that's been tickling us today comes from a US airing of episode seven of V , and seems to be aimed at actor Morris Chestnut...

Have you come across any more amusingly appropriate (or inappropriate) on-screen trails? If so, drop us a line with a screengrab, and we'll share them with the world!