This Inquisitor lightsaber is "the most cutting-edge" Star Wars replica yet

Fresh off its appearance in the new Obi-Wan series, a Force FX Elite Inquisitor lightsaber is on the way from Hasbro. While it's described as "the most cutting-edge Star Wars HasLab project yet", you'll need plenty of credits to afford it.

Currently crowdfunding via Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab), this Inquisitor lightsaber (which is based on the weapon of the Third Sister, Reva) will cost an eye-watering $499.99. For context, the recently-revealed Obi-Wan Lightsaber replica is available to pre-order for $278.99 from Zavvi (opens in new tab). So, why is this Star Wars prop so expensive?

A lot of that seems to come down to the size and complexity of the thing. At 6.5 feet long, it's essentially twice the length of other Force FX lightsabers. It also looks like it's much more immersive. Besides being the first integrated double-bladed lightsaber from Hasbro, it has a detailed hilt that can split into two along with a half or full-circle configuration.

In addition, Reva's weapon includes the features we saw from the updated Obi-Wan saber to go with a few extra bells and whistles - battle clashing and 'wall cutting' is joined by blaster deflection effects.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

We'll have to wait and see if the Inquisitor lightsaber gets made in the first place (at the time of writing it has just over 750 backers, and it needs 5,000 by July 11), but it certainly suggests some cool additions to the series down the line. Namely, it could lead to the first integrated dual-blade Darth Maul lightsaber from The Phantom Menace. Until now, the only way of recreating it was buying two and putting them together with an attachment. Not exactly the cheapest of Star Wars gifts, in other words.

Fortunately, the newly-announced Reva toys aren't nearly so pricey. You can currently pre-order a hyper-detailed Black Series action figure of the Third Sister for $24.99 from Zavvi (opens in new tab), while a smaller Vintage Collection version is on for $11.99 (opens in new tab) via the same site. Rounding out the set is a Retro Collection alternative, available to pre-order from Zavvi for $14.99 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Because of Star Wars Celebration, these are far from the only announcements we've had this weekend. Alongside Lego BD-1 finally being revealed, an adorable animatronic version of LOLA from Obi-Wan Kenobi was also unveiled.

For more merch from a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out the best Lego Star Wars sets, these Star Wars action figures, and must-have Star Wars board games.