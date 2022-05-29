Lego BD-1 has finally been revealed, and it's just too cute

After months of rumors and numerous leaks, Lego BD-1 from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has finally been revealed. It'll hit shelves this August 1 for $99.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab) (or £89.99 via the official Lego store (opens in new tab) if you're based in the UK).

Unveiled in full during Star Wars Celebration this weekend, Lego BD-1 is a 1,062-piece kit with a posable head, intricate wiring, and a display plaque that comes with a minifigure version of the character. And even though we got a good look at it thanks to a last-minute leak, the official reveal showed plenty of cool new details - like the back of BD-1's head being translucent to show the droid's mood. It even has a stim canister compartment.

Standing at 31cm tall, Lego BD-1 isn't too far off its actual in-game size - as can be seen from the trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - which makes it a pretty great gift for gamers all-round.

It's not the only addition to the collection that's been announced this weekend, either; plenty more Star Wars gifts have been spotlighted at Star Wars Celebration. That includes an adorable animatronic LOLA droid, a few other Lego Star Wars sets (including some from Andor and others from Obi-Wan), and plenty of action figures. There's even a Inquisitor Force FX lightsaber to go with the new Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber replicas.

For more awesome merch, be sure to check out these Star Wars action figures and the best Disney gifts. You can also bring the galaxy far, far away to the tabletop with these Star Wars board games.