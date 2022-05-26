New Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi set gives the Inquisitor ship a very cool name

A new batch of Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi sets has broken cover ahead of the show's launch, and they give us our best look yet at the Inquisitor ship. A faceoff between Darth Vader and his old master is also joining the best Lego Star Wars sets in BrickHeadz form, though it's a lot cuter than their actual duel will probably be.

Due to launch this August 1 for $99.99 via Amazon (opens in new tab) or £89.99 in the UK (opens in new tab), this first Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi set reveals that the Inquisitor's ride is called the 'Inquisitor Transport Scythe'. That's a suitably metal title for Jedi-hunting goths who serve Darth Vader. And even though ol' wheezy himself isn't featured in this pack, you are still getting four minifigures from the show - Obi-Wan, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva (the Third Sister), and the Fifth Brother.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Fortunately, Anakin does make an appearance in the BrickHeadz pack. Launching August 1 for $19.99 on the official Lego store (opens in new tab), it bundles the former master and apprentice together in an adorably chunky style. Vader even has the dark red lenses that are featured in Obi-Wan, Rogue One, and a New Hope (and a lightsaber for some stabby stabby action, of course). The pair cost £17.99 in the UK (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: LEGO)

Because it's all about Obi-Wan right now, we're also getting a throwback to the character's adventures just before the Clone Wars. Obi-Wan's Jedi Starfighter - available for $29.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab) or £24.99 in the UK (opens in new tab) as of August 1 - recreates his ship from Attack of the Clones when he tracks down Jango Fett. It comes packaged with droid pal R4-P17 and creepy Kaminoan Taun We.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This is probably just the start of the week's announcements. With Star Wars Celebration underway and the first two episodes of the show itself dropping tomorrow on Disney's streaming service (if you need a Disney Plus membership (opens in new tab), you can get one via the link), it's not that surprising to see so much merch being unveiled. More was promised back when the Obi-Wan Black Series figure was unveiled, and it's highly likely that more will turn up as the Kenobi series progresses. Hopefully, they'll live up to the new Darth Vader helmet and Obi-Wan lightsaber replica; they're both ridiculously good-looking so have set the bar high.

