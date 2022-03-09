Star Wars Villainous is coming in 2022, and it gives you the power of the dark side

A Star Wars Villainous board game is on the way this August, and it features characters from every era - including newer shows like The Mandalorian.

A spin-off of Ravensburger's original Disney Villainous franchise (arguably one of the best board games of the last few years), Star Wars Villainous allows fans to play as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Asajj Ventress, Moff Gideon, or General Grievous. Each one has a unique, sculptural token with flecks of a different color injected into the mold to provide a suitably battle-worn look.

However, it's not simply a reskin of the old system. Much like Marvel Villainous, Star Wars Villainous introduces new mechanics including vehicles and 'Ambition'. While ships such as the Millennium Falcon allow rivals to save Heroes from defeat and hold them in reserve for later, the Ravensburger press release notes that Ambition offers abilities based on "the Villain’s use of the Force, strategic leadership, or sheer luck". Characters will also be able to engage in specific missions.

However, as with the Marvel spin-off, these Star Wars characters will not be usable with other Villainous games or the Disney Villainous expansions.

You can see more of Star Wars Villainous (officially titled 'Power of the Dark Side') in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Ravensburger) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Ravensburger) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Ravensburger) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Ravensburger)

Most Villain's objectives are unclear at the time of writing, but Darth Vader's goal has been revealed ahead of launch - he has to 'defeat Luke Skywalker'. His search will take place across a board featuring Mustafar, the Death Star, Cloud City, and the Emperor's Throne Room.

As always, this take on Villainous has its own painterly art-style that renders iconic scenes by hand rather than simply offering a screenshot. The traditional Villainous icons have also been given a Star Wars-inspired refresh.

Star Wars Villainous will retail for $39.99 USD when it launches in August 2022.

