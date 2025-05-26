You can get an introduction to one of my all-time favorite board games for 50% less this Memorial Day

I adore the Disney Villainous series, and for my money, it's amongst the best board games out there. That's why I've got to jump on my soapbox and bang on about this discount for Memorial Day.

The most accessible entry-point to the strategy board game, Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil, is 50% less at the moment - it's just $14.99 at Amazon instead of $30. It's usually closer to $20 on average, so that's a steal the game's Prince John is likely to appreciate.

Of course, this is just one price cut of many. Plenty of Memorial Day board game deals are flying around at the moment, so if this doesn't appeal (or has dropped out of stock), you have lots to choose from.

Although I adore the original Villainous, a criticism I had in my Disney Villainous review was that it's quite difficult to get into - it takes a minute to get your head around. Introduction to Evil is a direct response to concerns about accessibility, so is more streamlined and easier to understand for newcomers. Because that was one of my only issues with the first game, that's good to hear.

You aren't losing the tactical depth as a result of that move, either. The joy of Villainous is that the characters all have different objectives, cards, and abilities, meaning they feel very different from one another. And if you get bored? Well, there are numerous expansions you can mix and match with - all bearing their own, unique challenges.

It's utterly gorgeous too. Original, painterly artwork and movers that look like art-deco statues help Villainous feel so much more premium than it actually is. Introduction to Evil carries over some of my favorites, and it's nice to see them again here. Plus, you're getting an exclusive card for another very handsome game - Disney Lorcana - as a freebie. Lovely.

