The Social Network first full trailer

The Social Network , David Fincher’s Facebook film, has debuted its first full trailer online.

After a couple of very teasing teaser trailers, this new look actually reveals all of its central players – including new Spider-Man Andrew Garfield.

It’s also looking to be pretty darn good, an orchestral choir providing the soundtrack to the dramatic images on display. How do you make a film about a website? Clearly, get Fincher to direct it.

So what if Jesse Eisenberg is basically playing an asshole version of the character he always plays? We’re liking the look of this one.

Check out the trailer below…

The Social Network opens on 15 October.

