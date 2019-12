Our sister mag ImagineFX challenged readers to depict international footballers as fantasy characters

Top fantasy art publication (and our stablemate magazine - you'll see us on the same stand at Comic-Con) ImagineFX announced its Fantasy Football XI at the end of the week. They asked readers to depict their fave World Cup footballers as fantasy characters. Here are just some of the entries... check out Rooney, Beckham and chums as you've never seen them before: www.imaginefx.com/football