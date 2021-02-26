Terminator anime series coming to Netflix from The Batman writer

Netflix has announced that a Terminator anime series is in the works from The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin and famed Ghost in the Shell studio Production I.G.

The Terminator anime series doesn't have a title or release date yet, but Tomlin described it as a series that "breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts." Tomlin is an up-and-coming screenwriter known for the Netflix superhero movie Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and for his work as co-writer on The Batman series starring Robert Pattinson.

Production I.G is a veteran studio known for animating a massive list of anime series, films, and video games. Some of the studio's most notable work is seen in the Ghost in the Shell series, Psycho-Pass, and Persona 5.

"I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning Terminator into an animated series," said Production I.G president and CEO Mitsuhisa Ishikawa. "His response was 'Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?' At that instant, I was confident we should get onboard. As huge fans, our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!"

This marks another major step by Netflix into the anime sector, following the popular Castlevania Netflix series and the Dragon's Dogma anime series from late last year. The streaming service is also currently working on a Tomb Raider anime series and a Dota anime series.

"Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created — and has only grown more relevant to our world over time," said Netflix's John Derderian. "The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can't wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans."

For what to watch right now, here are the best Netflix shows available in February 2021.