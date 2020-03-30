Stardew Valley guide: Your home for everything there is to know about life on the farm

If you want to make your farm the best it can possibly be and get married, you're going to need everything we've got in our Stardew Valley guide. This includes general tips for progressing through Stardew Valley, all the information there is on the different types of fish you can catch, how to play co-op, and more. Whether you're a Stardew Valley newbie or veteran, read on for all the help you could need.

From making money quickly to investing in crops and which section of town to unlock first, our tips for Stardew Valley are an essential read for anyone jumping into the game for the first time. Year One is a crucial time to make some headway and plan for the future of your farm, and our tips are great for that.

Whether you want infinite money, a way to make fishing easier, or erase the need to ever sleep again, our cheats in Stardew Valley have you covered. While it's meant to be a relaxing game, sometimes Stardew Valley can become quite stressful, so you can ease the workload with these cheats. Don't worry, we won't tell on you.

Co-op and multiplayer wasn't introduced to Stardew Valley until a couple of years following the launch, but it quickly became a fan-favourite feature. There's nothing quite like building up your farm and town with up to three other friends, but figuring out how to play Stardew Valley co-operatively can be quite a challenge, so make sure you read up on our guide to ensure you do it correctly.

There are a lot of different types of fish in Stardew Valley. Most can be caught with a fishing pole, but numerous factors affect what fish you can catch, including the weather, time of day, and season. Then there's the unique legendary fish you can catch, all the fish you can catch with a crab pot, and more. We've got every single piece of information you need on the fish in Stardew Valley for you right here.

One of the most important things to do in Stardew Valley is befriend all of the villagers ansd you do that by giving them gifts. There's 12 bachelors and bachelorettes in total and eventually, you can marry one of them and move in with them. The only issue is each person has different likes and dislikes, so you can read up on all of the best gifts to give each of the Stardew Valley villagers in our guide.