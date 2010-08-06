StarCraft II Sets Games Sales Record

And we’ve only had to wait 12 years for this sequel

The long-awaited sequel to the hit PC game StarCraft has just set the record for the fastest-selling strategy game of all time, selling 1.5 million copies within the first 48 hours .

StarCraft ll: Wings of Liberty , sold over one million copies in the first day, also making it the bestselling PC game of 2010 so far.

The first StarCraft came out in 1998, which means that fans of the game have been waiting 12 years for this moment. StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty continues where the first game left and includes both familiar and brand new faces.

Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment said, “We launched StarCraft II in 11 different languages and on five different continents because we wanted to make sure as many players as possible were able to log on and play on day one.”

Hundreds of fans swarmed the Oxford Street GAME store for the official launch. Also more than 10,000 other stores from around the world opened their doors at midnight in order for the public to get the game as soon as possible and experience the feeling of being one of the first people to purchase this highly anticipated game.