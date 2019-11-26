Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order breaks sales records, suggesting Respawn's wish to "keep telling that story" is officially on the cards

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has become the fastest-selling digital Star Wars game in its first fortnight, and Electronic Arts' best selling Star Wars PC title at launch, the publisher announced, beating both Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Star Wars: The Old Republic against their original sales figures in the same period.

Relatedly, Respawn's Brand Strategy Director Charlie Houser recently spoke to GamesRadar+ about what's next for the Apex Legends developer following Fallen Order, and it turns out that the studio isn't done making new experiences in a galaxy far, far away...

More specifically, when asked about whether Respawn would be interesting in continuing the story of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with future titles, Houser replied with a definitive "yes".

"We've had an absolute blast [making Fallen Order]. For a new team thats come together at Respawn, its been a lot of learning to pull this off. Pending player reaction and feedback, and how everyone's feeling about it, we would love to continue making awesome experiences and stories and keep telling that story in Star Wars."

Call me budget Sherlock Holmes, but I believe Houser was likely referring to the big wigs up top at EA when referring to "how everyone's feeling about it", but these new record breaking sales figures for Fallen Order suggest Respawn's publisher is currently feeling very happy with the game indeed.

That makes the idea of a Fallen Order sequel all the more likely, with both Respawn willing and ready to continue the story, and EA all the more happy to repeat the original game's record breaking sales magic. Don't expect any official news soon, but current odds suggest the lights for Fallen Order 2 are as green as baby Yoda himself.

