Skull and Bones' second rating adds fuel to the fire for an imminent release

Skull and Bones has been rated for the second time in as many months.

As spotted by a Reddit (opens in new tab) user, Skull and Bones has officially been rated by an agency in Brazil. According to the new rating, the pirate multiplayer game from Ubisoft will see a launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia, and it's "production" year is listed as this year in 2022.

This is the second rating for Skull and Bones, which received an official classification last month in Australia. Details were similarly scant on the title from the original rating, but the Australian ratings board did reveal that unfortunately there's no pirate nudity in Ubisoft's new game.

It could be that, with two certifications now under its belt, we won't have to wait too long to play Ubisoft's beleaguered game. In fact, this actually backs up information previously reported earlier this year, when one report claimed that Skull and Bones was targeting a release date near the end of 2022.

Back in February, Ubisoft stated that development on Skull and Bones was "going well," and that we shouldn't have to wait past Fall 2022 to actually play the game for ourselves. Considering just how long Ubisoft's game has been in development, with only a handful of public appearances to its name, it's surely a relief for developers and fans alike that the finish line might finally be in sight.

