Shang-Chi series gets a surprise relaunch as Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings

Marvel's Shang-Chi ongoing title will come to a surprise end with May's Shang-Chi #12 … just before relaunching almost right away in July as Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1, which takes the place of the previously solicited Shang-Chi #13.

Why the seemingly innocuous change? It all comes down to the addition of a new, more MCU-inspired version of the fabled Ten Rings that will come to Marvel Comics in Shang-Chi #12, which, according to Marvel's announcement of the relaunch, "have power that rivals the Infinity Gems." And that power has been fully assembled in Shang-Chi's hands.

The original Marvel Comics Ten Rings are possessed by the villain known as the Mandarin. Rather than simply rings, the Mandarin's weapons are alien artifacts from the planet Maklu IV which house the souls of some of the dragon-like species' greatest warriors. Each of the rings provides a different power, from energy beams, to elemental manipulation, to psionics, and more.

In the MCU, the Ten Rings were adapted as larger armband-like rings which work in tandem as a weapon with a variety of powers. They still seem to have a connection to draconian creatures, though the MCU hasn't named them as Makluans yet.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, in May, a new version of the Ten Rings based on the MCU version will become Shang-Chi's greatest weapon - but that level of power will come with a new level of threats as Shang-Chi faces "every bounty hunter, assassin, and evil syndicate in the Marvel Universe" including "everyone from Hydra to the Hand."

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 will maintain the core creative team of the current iteration of the ongoing title, writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Marcus To - meaning that really all that's changing is the title and numbering, with a new emphasis on the Ten Rings as a key part of the series.

"It's been such a joy to work with Marcus To over the last couple of months. He's a brilliant artist. His characters are vibrant and full of energy, and he's so good at fight choreography!" Yang states in the announcement. "We're all really excited about the new #1! And about bringing in ten of the most powerful items ever into the Marvel Universe!"

To himself adds that the change will also ramp up the level of action and intrigue in Shang-Chi's adventures - especially the high-energy martial arts combat that defines Shang-Chi's legacy in the Marvel Universe.

"Gene and I are gearing up to give the fans one hell of an action-packed book," To states. "Shang-Chi is the greatest hand-to-hand combatant in the Marvel Universe, and we're gonna show it in this story."

One of the new threats to Shang-Chi will be a new villain named Red Cannon, who will debut in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1. Though Marvel hasn't revealed anything other than Red Cannon's name and villainous reputation, the solicitation for the now-canceled Shang-Chi #13, which was previously scheduled for release in June, may lend some hints at who the new foe may be.

A female character described as a rival spy to and a "perfect romantic fit" for Shang-Chi is introduced. Assuming this is also Red Cannon, could she be something like Shang-Chi's Catwoman, a rival turned romance? We'll find out.

Shang-Chi #12 goes on sale May 4, with Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 following on July 20.

Here's everything you need to know about the original comic book origins of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings.