SFX@200 Pick Of The Day: Why Christopher Lee Wanted To Be Gandalf

Each day that SFX 200 is on sale we’ll highlight a great article from our 200 Issues Of SFX online feature. Today: the interview when Lee heard about Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings for the first time and got very excited…

Today we have a historic interview for you with Christopher Lee in which not only does he convincingly argue why he should play Gandalf, but he also learns about the Peter Jackson Lord Of The Rings movies for the first time… (Unfortunately, the articles comes from an issue with our worst covers ever too, but we can live with you seeing that again). Click on the image of here to do to the interview.