Sekiro Emma, the Gentle Blade boss guide: How to defeat Emma and her not-so-gentle blade

If you tackle the Sekiro Emma the Gentle Blade boss fight, you should feel bad. Emma is probably the kindest character in Sekiro outside of Kuro and you’ve decided to cut her down. Well, nothing you can do about it now if this is the path you’ve settled on. She precedes the final boss for the Shura ending and has to be fought every single time in the event you die to the next one, so you had best be ready to fight her a lot. Here are some tips for taking on the Sekiro Emma, the Gentle Blade boss fight.

How to kill the Sekiro Emma, the Gentle Blade boss

While Emma is a very accomplished swordswoman she lacks in the posture department. As such, your best strategy is to be hyper-aggressive and simply never let up. Her most dangerous attacks tend to be from a distance, so keep close and you can avoid them. Every time she deflects an attack of yours you’ll need to switch to deflecting her strikes until you can resume the beatdown.

Be wary of her sweeping attack and retaliate by jumping on her head for some good posture damage. The other one to watch for is her grab attack. If she waves her hands in front of her face just run, it is unblockable and has excellent tracking so don’t try to be clever.

You can also simply cheese this boss by running around her left constantly. She will attempt to hit you with a lot of different sword attacks but should miss with them as you are simply too fast. If you use the small gap between attacks to hit her you will eventually reduce her health to nothing and win the fight. A worthy technique if you’re struggling.

Sekiro Blazing Bull boss | Sekiro Chained Ogre boss | Sekiro Lady Butterfly boss guide | Sekiro Genichiro Ashina boss | Sekiro Headless boss | Sekiro Juzou the Drunkard boss | Sekiro Guardian Ape boss | Sekiro Folding Screen Monkey boss | Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa boss | Sekiro Lone Shadow Longswordsman boss | Sekiro Isshin Ashina boss | Sekiro Armored Warrior boss | Sekiro Isshin the Sword Saint boss | Sekiro Ashina Elite boss | Sekiro Corrupted Monk boss | Sekiro Genichiro Way of Tomoe boss | Sekiro Great Shiobi Owl boss | Sekiro Seven Ashina Spears boss | Sekiro True Corrupted Monk boss | Sekiro Emma the Gentle Blade boss | Sekiro Demon of Hatred boss | Sekiro Divine Dragon boss