The best Seagate FireCuda 530 prices and deals you can get right now

With yesterdays' news of Sony publishing an M.2 drive support page and Seagate seeming to confirm that their FireCuda 530 is the first known PS5-compatible drive, there's never been a better time to see how much bang for your buck you can get ahead of full storage support being rolled out. Up until now only a PS5 external hard drive has been a safe, assured, 100% bet, but now we're going to sell the full potential of extra PS5 SSD opportunities come to full fruition.

However, let's get some big old caveats in early here: currently, M.2 drive support is only for those signed up to the PS5 software beta program. This means that anyone else who just plonks one in won't see it working at all.

Also, it's worth noting that Sony itself has not said that the FireCuda 530 is, indeed, a 'best fit', or similar, for PS5 - even if we are seeing some beta users report that it's successful, there's been no official word on recommended drives, etc.

PS5 SSD specifics

It's worth noting that there is some key info to be pulled from sony's support page that will inform any SSD purchase for PS5 - let alone just apply to the FireCuda 530. The key things are as follows:

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink recommended

This does mean that a lot of PCIe 4.0 SSDs will fit the bill spec-wise, for sure. But, remember, that's still without any word from Sony themselves about any specially endorsed brands or drives. If you're hesitant at all still, we'd be inclined to wait to see if there is any word from the horse's mouth.

And yes, while we're going to get used to seeing such SSD drives working in the new PS5 console, the fact that we've got external PS4 SSD options that are SSDs, often providing the best PS4 external hard drive option, means we all know exactly the kind of benefits this is going to offer us. Especially if such M.2 drives are coming straight out of the upper-echelons of best SSD for gaming guides that normally only grace the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops.

