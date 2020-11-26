Save up to 50% on quality Razer gear in some early access Black Friday deals

Gaming behemoth Razer is getting into the swing of the sales with deals across its gear this week in its Cyber Weekend promotion and event. The discounts and deals on offer will represent a great opportunity to strike fast and beat the crowd to the best deals on Razer gear. You'll be able to save up to 50% on some gear at Razer's website, but when the stock goes, it goes. These deals will be live from 11pm PT, Wednesday 25th November so save the below links and get ready to strike!

There's a big handful of stuff on offer but we've highlighted a few to whet the appetite and set the scene.

The headline act will, of course, be any money off the Razer Blade laptops. And there's good news as you can save up to $300 on the machines. These are some of the best gaming laptops going and feature a premium design and build, component selection, and exquisite screens of multiple types. If you can score that maximum $300 off, then you're winning at Black Friday, frankly, and it might be your best chance of scoring a cheap Razer laptop (for what you get for your money, at least).

If you're after one of Razer's excellent keyboards, then look no further than the BlackWidow Elite. It's my go-to, everyday work and play plank and it is excellent. I love it so much with its satisfying and responsive keys, media controls, USB passthrough, and the level of customization it offers - it really is still one of the best gaming keyboards you can get, and it can be yours for 24% less when these deals start.

A third highlight is the Mamba wireless mouse which can be yours with a 30% discount once the deals are underway. This ergonomic Razer mouse is the perfect companion for any game or style of play and has been a stalwart of the brand's mouse lineup for, what feels like, years and years.

It's important to remember that these specific deals end on December 1st at 12AM PT.

Beyond the Black Friday and Cyber Weekend promotions, however, there is lots going on with Razer this winter. There's the RazerStore Live event which is a live stream that'll be packed with product announcements, prices, and promos. And also, there'll be a Razer Holiday Gift Guide for Thanksgiving and Christmas gifting ideas that can guide folks through the maze of buying for gamers, as well as help you to pick bundles and navigate Razer's vast array of gear through easy categories from design and aesthetic to price.

