Saints Row 2 cheats: All the cellphone cheat codes you need to completely dominate Stilwater

Things are always wild in Stilwater, but with the help of some Saints Row 2 cheats you can make them even crazier. A wide selection of rides and weapons with full ammo caches are available to you, but with the right Saints Row 2 cheat codes you can also turn into a giant or a midget, run forever, become invincible, or start a riot where all NPC pedestrians are battling each other. The Saints Row series has always tried to set a more comedic tone than the grittier Grand Theft Auto games, and combining the various Saints Row 2 cheats listed here can definitely create some hilariously ridiculous situations. If you're ready to get started, then grab your in-game cellphone and let's begin.
How to use Saints Row 2 Cheats
There are actually two stages to using Saints Row 2 cheats – entering them, and activating them. To enter a Saints Row 2 cheat code, you need to pull up your cellphone and dial any of the numbers in bold below, including the # symbol, which will then add the relevant option to the Cheats menu on your phone under the listed overall heading.
To actually activate Saints Row 2 cheats, go to the Cheats menu on your cellphone and select the cheat(s) you want to apply to your game. Do bear in mind that activating any cheats will turn off autosave and disable your ability to earn Achievements or Trophies, as well as potentially freezing your statistics. Any manual saves you make with cheats active will be tagged with an orange star, so you can differentiate them from your regular progress – you should always ensure you have at least one 'clean' save file to go back to when you want to return to legitimate ways.
Saints Row 2 Player Ability Cheats
- #1 - Full Health
Replenishes your health to full.
- #2 - Car Mass Hole
Your vehicle has infinite mass and smashes other vehicles out of the way.
- #3 - Milk Bones
Melee attacks are extremely deadly.
- #4 - Add Police Notoriety
Bumps Police Notoriety one star with each use.
- #5 - Player Pratfalls
Use Primary and Secondary Attack to pratfall, like in Insurance Fraud.
- #6 - Infinite Sprint
You can sprint forever.
- #9 - Unlimited Clip
You never have to reload because your clip runneth over forever.
- #11 - Infinite Ammo
Gives you infinite ammo for all weapons.
- #12 - Heaven Bound
The dead all go to Heaven.
- #35 - Add Gang Notoriety
Bumps Gang Notoriety one star with each use.
- #36 - Never Die
You will never die.
- #50 - No Cop Notoriety
Removes all existing Police Notoriety.
- #51 - No Gang Notoriety
Removes all existing Gang Notoriety.
- #200 - I Am Giant
You ate your green beans, you grow big.
- #201 - Itty Bitty
Homie, you shrunk yourself.
- #2274666399 (#cashmoneyz) - Give Cash
Instantly gives you $1000.
Saints Row 2 Vehicles Cheats
- #1056 - Repair Car
Repairs all damage to your vehicle.
- #4976 (#gyro) - Gyro Daddy Gyrocopter
- #7266837 (#scooter) - Peewee Pocket Bike
- #728237 (#saucer) - Destroy UFO
Note - claiming the above three promotional vehicles does not count as cheating
- #711 - Give Horizon
- #712 - Give Snipes 57
- #713 - Give Tornado
- #714 - Give Wolverine
- #801 - Give Kaneda
- #802 - Give Kenshin
- #803 - Give Melbourne
- #804 - Give Sabretooth
- #805 - Give Sandstorm
- #806 - Give Widowmaker
- #825 - Give Hurricane
- #826 - Give Miami
- #827 - Give Python
- #828 - Give Shark
- #829 - Give Skipper
- #1040 - Give Ambulance
- #1041 - Give Anchor
- #1042 - Give Atlasbreaker
- #1043 - Give Attrazione
- #1044 - Give Blaze
- #1045 - Give Backhoe
- #1046 - Give Bagboy
- #1047 - Give Baron
- #1048 - Give Bear
- #1049 - Give Bootlegger
- #1050 - Give Bulldog
- #1051 - Give Bulldozer
- #1052 - Give Compton
- #1053 - Give Eiswolf
- #1054 - Give FBI
- #1055 - Give Five-O
- #1057 - Give Hollywood
- #1058 - Give Justice
- #1059 - Give Kent
- #1060 - Give Mag
- #1061 - Give Longhauler
- #1062 - Give Mongoose
- #1063 - Give Oring
- #1064 - Give Phoenix
- #1065 - Give Quasar
- #1066 - Give Quota
- #1067 - Give Rampage
- #1068 - Give Raycaster
- #1069 - Give Reaper
- #1070 - Give Septic Avenger
- #1071 - Give Shaft
- #1072 - Give Stilwater Municipal
- #1073 - Give Superiore
- #1074 - Give Taxi
- #1075 - Give The Job
- #1076 - Give Titan
- #1077 - Give Toad
- #1078 - Give Varsity
- #1079 - Give Venom Classic
- #1080 - Give Vortex
- #1081 - Give Zenith
Saints Row 2 Weapons Cheats
- #920 - Give 12 Gauge
- #921 - Give 44
- #922 - Give AR200
- #923 - Give AR-50
- #924 - Give AR-50/Grenade Launcher
- #925 - Give AS14 Hammer
- #926 - Give Baseball Bat
- #927 - Give Chainsaw
- #928 - Give Fire Extinguisher
- #929 - Give Flamethrower
- #930 - Give Flashbang
- #931 - Give GAL43
- #932 - Give GDHC
- #933 - Give Grenade
- #934 - Give Kobra
- #935 - Give K6
- #936 - Give Knife
- #937 - Give Machete
- #938 - Give McManus 2010
- #939 - Give Mini-gun
- #940 - Give Molotov
- #941 - Give Nightstick
- #942 - Give NR4
- #943 - Give Pepperspray
- #944 - Give Pimp Cane
- #945 - Give Pipebomb
- #946 - Give RPG
- #947 - Give Annihilator RPG
- #948 - Give Samurai Sword
- #949 - Give Satchel Charge
- #950 - Give Shock Paddles
- #951 - Give SKR-9
- #952 - Give Sledgehammer
- #953 - Give Stungun
- #954 - Give T3K
- #955 - Give Crowbar
- #956 - Give Tombstone
- #957 - Give VICE9
- #958 - Give XS-2 Ultimax
- #969 - Give Pimp Slap
Saints Row 2 Weather Cheats
- #1200 - Time Set Noon
Sets the current time to Noon.
- #2400 - Time Set Midnight
Sets the current time to Midnight.
- #666 - Wrath Of God
Lightning!
- #78665 - Overcast
Changes the current weather.
- #78666 - Heavy Rain
Changes the current weather.
- #78668 - Light Rain
Changes the current weather.
- #78669 - Clear Skies
Changes the current weather.
- #78670 - Restore Weather to Normal
Changes the current weather.
Saints Row 2 World Cheats
- #7 - Super Explosions
Explosions are 4x bigger.
- #8 - Super Saints
The Saints are bad muthas.
- #15 - Drunk Pedestrians
Everybody's on the crunk juice.
- #16 - Evil Cars
All cars try to run you over.
- #18 - Low Gravity
Stilwaters' gravity generators are at quarter power.
- #19 - Pedestrian War
Hatred, Anger, Suffering, everybody hates each other.
- #20 - Raining Pedestrians
Hallelujah, it's a raining peds.
- #202 - Everybody Must Get Shrunk
All peoples, all over the world, get shrunk.
