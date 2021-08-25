New Saints Row release date, trailer, and everything else we know

The new Saints Row marks a big change for the bold and brash action-adventure series, rebooting its mix of hijinks, heists, and humor for a fresh start. You'll build your own criminal empire from scratch in the city of Santo Ileso, taking on its resident gangs and shaping its neighborhoods to suit your nefarious plans. Titled simply Saints Row, the game will be released in February 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC.

"This is the biggest, richest and most ambitious Saints Row game we’ve ever created here at Volition," promised Jim Boone, the chief creative officer at Volition.

"As a full reboot, it’s a return to our series strengths and criminal roots. For the first time in the Saints Row series, players will build their game from scratch and get to witness the birth of the Saints. This is only the start of the journey we’re taking players on and we can’t wait to show you all the toys we’ve created in Saints Row."

Saints Row will be released on February 25, 2022. If you haven't upgraded to the new generation of consoles by then you won't get left out, the game will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC.

Saints Row reveal trailer

Developer Volition dropped the reveal trailer for Saints Row at Gamescom, showing off your new gang, the crazy mix of vehicles and weapons you'll get to play with, and introducing the three buddies that will join you to form the new Saints gang. As always, the player character you see in the trailer is just a suggestion, your hero is customizable so you can make them as weird and wonderful as you want.

The trailer also gives you a chance to see your new criminal playground, Santo Ileso. Inspired by the American southwest, it has nine different districts, each with its own distinct flavor.

Saints Row story and characters

The new Saints Row introduces a brand new cast of characters. You play the role of the boss, bringing the different gang members to together to form your own criminal alliance. You character is customizable, with lots of options to craft a hot look, and you're join by a motley crew of misfits.

(Image credit: Volition)

There's Eli, the nerdy kid who is all strategy and planning. "Eli is an MBA who came to Santo Ileso in order to make his fortune as an entrepreneur, to build a business for himself. He just didn’t quite realize that the business he was going to build was a criminal empire," said Jeremy Bernstein, Volition's lead on mission narrative.

Neenah the mechanic is a former member of the Los Panteros faction, now she drives for you. Her real passion is art. "As she comes into the group, her journey of wanting to work for herself, instead of working for someone else is what brings her into this core of the Saints," said Bernstein.

You're either going to love or hate Kevin, formerly of the Idols criminal faction, who is brash and definitely looks like someone who would have a pranking TikTok account. "Kevin is a DJ. He is a people pleaser. He loves people, he loves his friends, he’d do anything for them. He’s also a bit of a thrill seeker and he grew up in foster care. He’s always looking for somewhere that he can belong."

As you and your gang make your mark on the world, you'll face three other criminal factions.

"Santo Ileso is currently under the control of three separate but equally threatening gangs," explained associate art director Stephen Quirk.

"We have a return to the triple threat, it’s the golden formula where three brand new very distinct, very different factions that stand between the Saints and ultimate control of Santo Ileso."

There's the Los Panteros who hang out at the Scorpion Motors Factory and favor heavy weaponry and melee attacks. The Idols, meanwhile, are the party faction and obsessed with notoriety. They'll try to overwhelm you with sheer numbers. Finally there's Marshall Defense Industries, a private military conglomerate that has advanced weapons and lots of cash.

Saints Row setting

(Image credit: Volition)

"Our inspiration for Santo Ileso was the American Southwest," revealed creative director Brian Traficante.

"One of the most iconic, colorful regions in the United States. A Southern expanse that is rich in color and silhouettes and iconic imagery that we used and fused into one of the largest cities that we ever built for a Volition Saints Row game."

The city is split into nine different territories, each with a different feel. Monte Vista is all pools and fancy houses, El Dorado is like a mini Vegas. The Rodeo District is the home of the rich and famous, and Rancho Providencia is the home of the Los Panteros.

" The history of this region has permeated into so much of our world and created something that you’ll never have seen before. We’re taking you to an area rich and unique in games. And so all this is surrounded by the beautiful Southwest playground full of mystery and wonderful Saints Row things for you to find. With landmarks to gaze at, dirt tracks and ridges to jump off and tons of opportunities for sandbox fun. Our world is built for players. It’s a core principle of ours that everything should deliver gratifying fun."