The Saints Row fast travel mechanic isn't especially well-explained for such a large game, but is based around photographing key items and locations across the map. Saints Row's size means that travel can be a chore, even if you're knocking over the occasional pedestrian, so a fast travel option is clearly important - the problem is, it's not clear how to unlock new fast travel points and locations in Saints Row, which we'll cover in more detail below.

How to fast travel in Saints Row (Image: © Deep Silver Volition) To fast travel in Saints Row to a compatible point they've already unlocked, players simply need to open the map from their phone, move their icon over the location, and hit X/A/LMB (depending on platform). The player will then fast travel to that location after a quick loading screen. This is something you can basically do whenever you're not in the middle of a mission, but is almost never an option while you're in the middle of one.

Of course, while fast travel doesn't require Saints Row money to use, it does require compatible fast travel points to go to, and this is where the issues arise…

How to unlock new fast travel points (Image: © Deep Silver Volition) Certain fast travel points will come pre-unlocked - the apartment from the start of the game, and the Church HQ when you access that several hours into the story, for example. However, most other fast travel points need to be unlocked manually, which is… a process, one that we've laid out below. 1. As you explore the map, getting close to a potential Fast Travel Point will mark it on your map with an icon of a yellow train. There's almost never more than one fast travel point per region. 2. Head to that train icon when you want to unlock it. There'll be a landmark or noteworthy object there (indicated on its map icon). 3. Use your phone to access the camera, and take a photo of the landmark (it'll be marked through the camera, make sure it's fully in view) 4. If done correctly, it'll be ticked off and the fast travel point will be unlocked, now presented as a purple train instead.

Finding fast travel points

(Image credit: Deep Silver Volition)

The big problem here is finding fast travel points, as it's not always obvious, and not every photo collectible in the game is a fast travel point too (it has to have the train icon). Explore constantly, try and take different routes to maximise your coverage of the ground, and look for noteworthy objects that stand out, even from a distance. It's a good thing to keep in mind while you're clearing side objectives and threats for the Ventures in Saints Row.

Fast Travel Photo not working

(Image credit: Deep Silver Volition)

Fast Travel Photo points don't always actually unlock fast travel when you get them with your camera, which is annoying and can even feel like a glitch. However, there's a couple of reasons that this might be happening (assuming it isn't a bug).