How to make money in Saints Row quickly

Getting Saints Row money is key to affording the finest weapons, cars, and criminal business equipment, and you can earn money quickly from Side Hustles, Ventures, and missions. Remember, you’ve got to spend money to make money, and story progress will really help you earn cash, so make sure you’re not neglecting the main missions as you play and be prepared to spend lots when you first start. These investments will pay off though, as later in the game, you’ll be able to rely on buying and upgrading Ventures for sweet passive income and repeatable Side Hustles for quick cash. Here’s what you need to know about making Saints Row money quickly.
How to get Saints Row money
Saint Row is the kind of game to award almost anything you do with money and XP - there's plenty to spend your money on too, including clothes, vehicles, and weapons in Saints Row. However, there are definitely a few things you should focus on if you’re looking to accrue plenty of cash, and maybe some Saints Row XP, for your criminal enterprises:
- Missions: Saints Row missions are obviously the main way through the game’s story but also offer plenty of awards along the way, including decent money payouts of a few thousand. You’ll also need to play through missions to unlock other systems and features of Saints Row that will help you get more money, namely Ventures which are unlocked after completing the ‘Networking’ mission.
- Side Hustles: Saints Row is full of Side Hustle missions that task you with quickly completing some sort of criminal activity. For example, Choplifting missions get you to steal items using a helicopter. A lot of Side Hustles can be repeated, and the cash rewards are given every time – usually $4,000. The Choplifting mission in Old Town East (just east of the Saints HQ) can easily be completed in under two minutes, so you can easily get over $25,000 in about 15 minutes. Completing main missions and Side Hustles also unlocks more Side Hustles, so make sure you check your map regularly for any new hustles to take on. You might even be able to do these with friends thanks to co-op and crossplay in Saints Row.
- Ventures: Criminal business Ventures in Saints Row are going to be one of your primary income sources to fund your extravagant purchases. Each Venture you own pays an hourly income that goes straight to your phone’s Cash app. You can increase the income for each Venture by taking down Threats in the nearby area, fulfilling required objectives, and completing their storylines - minigames like the Saints Row insurance fraud minigame can also get you more money. Doing all that will get you several rewards unique to the Venture, like clothes to help you change your appearance in Saints Row (opens in new tab), as well as $30,000 in cash. We recommend that you buy Saints Row Ventures whenever you can to increase your passive income, as what you lose in the short term more than pays back in the long term. Be sure to transfer your passive income money from the Cash app regularly as there is a cap on how much it can hold, and any surplus money cannot be retrieved later!
- Wanted contracts: Use the Wanted app on your phone to access a selection of bounties in need of hunting. Each one takes you on a small mission and offers a $5,000 reward for your efforts. Side Hustles can be completed much faster and can be repeated, so Wanted bounties aren’t as good but $5,000 is better than nothing.
- Defeated enemies: This isn’t the most lucrative part of Saints Row but make sure you run over all enemies you beat down to collect any cash that they’ve dropped. It’ll bag you a surprising amount of money that should contribute nicely to your funds, and over time will make a big difference to your bank statement.