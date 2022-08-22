How to make money in Saints Row quickly

Getting Saints Row money is key to affording the finest weapons, cars, and criminal business equipment, and you can earn money quickly from Side Hustles, Ventures, and missions. Remember, you’ve got to spend money to make money, and story progress will really help you earn cash, so make sure you’re not neglecting the main missions as you play and be prepared to spend lots when you first start. These investments will pay off though, as later in the game, you’ll be able to rely on buying and upgrading Ventures for sweet passive income and repeatable Side Hustles for quick cash. Here’s what you need to know about making Saints Row money quickly.

How to get Saints Row money

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Saint Row is the kind of game to award almost anything you do with money and XP - there's plenty to spend your money on too, including clothes, vehicles, and weapons in Saints Row. However, there are definitely a few things you should focus on if you’re looking to accrue plenty of cash, and maybe some Saints Row XP, for your criminal enterprises: