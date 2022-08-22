How to change your appearance in Saints Row and get back into character customization and changing clothes is all done through the phone. However, the options for changing characters and clothes won't all be fully unlocked from the beginning, and we'll explain how to unlock new clothes and character options on top of that, so you know how to change appearance in Saints Row, alter your boss' look, and go back into character customization in the wardrobe whenever you want.

How to change appearance in Saints Row (Image: © Deep Silver Volition) To change your appearance in Saints Row, whether body, face, hair or clothing, you can go through the Style app on the top row of the in-game phone. Selecting it allows you to effectively go back into full character customization, as you experienced at the start of the game when first making your boss, as well as including wardrobe options for changing your clothes - no need to use any Saints Row fast travel to reach clothes shops or changing areas.

You can use the Style app to completely change every personal element of your character, including:

Face

Hair

Body

Clothes

Voice

Emotes

Censor options

You can customize your appearance at any time, with no limitations, and your character's appearance has no bearing on stats or abilities - you can also change your Saints Row Skills whenever you want too. Saints Row has an emphasis on personalized bosses, so changing aspects of your character is always free and there's no restrictions built into it. Just don't make anything TOO ghoulish - the people of Santo Ileso are already put through enough hell already, right? Although you could show off to/horrify your friends with your boss' appearance via Saints Row crossplay.

How to get new clothes in Saints Row (Image: © Deep Silver Volition) Clothing options in Saints Row are actually pretty limited to start with, a small selection of basic clothes and gear. Some clothing is given as mission rewards, side quest rewards, and Saints Row Ventures unlocks but most of it is bought from stores around the game. It's important to remember that the clothes you see for sale will vary from store to store - they don't all have the same stock, and usually reflect the store's general aesthetic.

Here are some examples of stores and the style of their stock, though there's plenty more in the game, including very small stores offering niche items: