The best Saints Row weapons to buy and use

There are lots of Saints Row weapons to choose from, so knowing which ones are the best will help save you cash for other illicit items. Saints Row offers seven different weapon categories, as well as your bare fists, to fight with - but you can only hold one weapon for each category, so you’ll need to make sure you’ve got a well-rounded loadout for any combat encounter. Below, we’ve got details on how to get weapons as you play and a list of what we think the best Saints Row weapons are in each category.

How to get weapons in Saints Row (Image: © Deep Silver) Weapons can be unlocked in two ways in Saints Row: buying them at stores or unlocking them through missions. When you gain the freedom to roam the open world of Santo Ileso, you can visit Friendly Fire weapon stores to spend your cash on melee weapons, firearms, and ammunition. Make sure you know how to fast travel in Saints Row so that you can get to stores easily. Weapons can be bought for low prices in the hundreds, or in the tens of thousands of dollars at the upper end. As you level up, you’ll also unlock upgrades for your weapons that boost all the stats in one go, but these can only be bought at shops and have certain Saints Row XP level requirements, so make sure you check in regularly! All these weapons and upgrades can be costly, so make sure you've got plenty of Saints Row money spend on upgrading your arsenal.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

As you play through Saints Row missions, you also can unlock unique weapons, some of which are incredibly powerful, while others are very stupid. For example, you can get a hard-hitting sniper rifle for completing one story mission, a rocket launcher for completing another, or a foam dart revolver for completing a ridiculous role-playing mission as part of one of the Saints Row Ventures. There sadly isn't an app for changing your weapons around like there is for changing your Saints Row appearance, so you'll need to visit a weapons cache or a Friendly Fire store to rearm.

The best weapons in Saints Row

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Saints Row has lots of weapons to choose from across seven categories, and we advise that you try out a variety of them to see which ones suit you as personal preference and playstyle are big factors in determining your loadout - your chosen Saints Row Skills may also affect which weapons you prefer. With that said, there are some weapons that definitely deserve your attention which we’ve listed below: