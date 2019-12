Coming Soon has exclusive shots from the in-production Hugh Jackman-starring SF thriller that sounds like a boxing version of Rollerball

Here’s just one of number of set photos from Real Steel, snapped by a scooper at Coming Soon at the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan. Directed by Shawn ( Night At The Museum ) Levy, and due out in the States on November 18, 2011, the film is about 8-foot-tall steel robots. We’re sold already… Click on the image or the link above to see more.