How to use a PS4 controller on PS5

You'll no doubt wonder if you can use a PS4 controller on PS5, especially If you're looking at a way to get a second controller for your new console without forking out for a second pad. Well, I have complicated news for you folks. Yes, it's possible, but there are also some quite huge caveats. Here's everything you need to know about using a PS4 controller on PS5.

How the PS4 controller works with PS5

You can use a PS4 controller with PS5, but you can only use your PS4 pad to play PS4 games on PS5. You cannot use your DualShock 4 to play any PS5 specific games - including all those PS5 launch games.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

“We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” says Sony in a statement on the PlayStation blog.

This also extends to "PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers" too.

If you do sync up a PS4 pad with your PS5, if you try and play anything designated as a PS5 game it'll flash up a little warning saying "PS5 games can't be played using the DUALSHOCK 4".

Thankfully, the benefits of using the PS5 controller are seriously worth it. You'll just need to buy a second if you want to play co-op or simply have a spare to switch out.

How to pair your PS4 controller with PS5

However, for PS4 titles, syncing up a PS4 controller is really simple and easy.

All you need to do is plug it into your PS5 via a charging cable, and pick which of the PS5 users you want to use it. Et voila, it's that easy. You can then unplug the cable and continue playing PS4 games on PS5 with your trusty ol' PS4 controller.

PS5 review | How to eject a PS5 disc | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | Where is the PS5 power button | PS5 standby mode explained | PS5 compatible SSD | Upcoming PS5 games | How to download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 deals