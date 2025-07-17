The Ghost of Yotei PS5 is the comeback limited-edition Sony consoles deserve, but I want more

There's been a fair number of PS5 accessories, like the limited-edition covers, released during the console's five-year lifespan. Everything from LeBron James, Final Fantasy 16, and Monster Hunter Wilds limited-edition console covers have come and gone, but the actual amount of fully-fledged limited-edition consoles has been lacking.

Sure, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 version, with its menacing imagery of the venom tendrils taking over the PS5, still gets my Spidey-fan sense going, and the 30th Anniversary PS5 Digital Edition was a dream come true as someone who grew up on the original PlayStation. But big notable releases, like God of War Ragnarok, or Astro Bot, came and went with no limited edition consoles to be found - not even with a pair of console covers.

Compared to the PS4 era, which has limited edition consoles way up in the double digits, I had given up hope that we'd see any more stunning Sony consoles this generation. That was until the Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition PS5 was unveiled, but now I have the hankering to see some more.

Unveiled as part of the Ghost of Yotei State of Play held on July 10, the two limited edition consoles are some of the most striking out of the brand's entire hardware history. One is based on protagonist Atsu and her "iconic" mask, and the other based on her brushstroke paintings featured in the upcoming game.

The first is arguably the most eye-catching of the two, featuring a disc edition PS5 Slim with a cream base and gorgeous gold accents that actually shimmer as it catches the light. You know that Sony is especially proud of this design, as the official product page lets you rotate the PS5 in a 3D environment, so you can get an idea of how stunning it looks in person.

The other is almost identical, but the delicate brushstrokes are black instead of gold. Both limited edition consoles are being packed as bundles that come with a limited edition DualSense wireless controller, and a Ghost of Yotei full game voucher.

While I absolutely adore the look (and just the very existence) of these redesigns, the average lifespan of a modern-day console is around 7-8 years, so they could very well be one of the last limited-edition releases for this Sony generation, which would be disappointing.

I'm at that stage where I desperately need to invest in PS5 Slim, or a PS5 Pro, as my launch model sounds like it's on its last legs. If major upcoming releases, like Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake, Silent Hill f, or even GTA 6, had limited-edition console releases at launch, I'd be more than eager to drop the cash so I could get a new console and show off my fandom at the same time.

I still think it's utterly bizarre that, despite the huge success of Astro Bot, there was only a limited-edition controller and no console to go along with it. Launching a special edition PS5 that's covered in cute depictions of all the bots you rescue in the game feels like a no-brainer, especially given the game itself is a celebration of all things PlayStation and all things PlayStation hardware.

At least the controller is making a comeback, with some design changes, but still to this day, I'd jump at the chance to pair my Astro Bot DualSense with a matching PS5, or even some official Astro Bot console covers. The PS5 is in the advantageous position over the PS4 of being able to churn out sets of console covers for big releases, and it has done. However, even those have missed out on major game launches, feeling like a missed opportunity.

At least for now, we don't just have the Ghost of Yotei limited edition PS5 bundles to look forward to. A re-release of the 30th Anniversary PS5 Digital Edition console is getting a restock in the UK on September 29. PlayStation Plus members will have the opportunity to pre-order the console, along with the 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller and 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal, on July 21, and everyone else will get the chance on July 23.



It might be a re-release, but both it and the Ghost of Yotei PS5 have bestowed hope in me that there will still be more limited-edition releases to come. However, for now, I might have to get my paints out if I want to see Astro Bot plastered all over my favorite Sony console.

The Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition PS5 console bundles and accessories will be available on October 2, 2025.

