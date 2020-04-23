The best Pokemon Shield prices and Pokemon Sword deals for Nintendo Switch

For those who haven't dived into the world of Pokemon yet, bagging a Pokemon Sword deal or the best Pokemon Shield price going now is both a little more likely to occur as we are aways from the release date and also the best value way into one of the biggest Nintendo games of the generation.

This is especially true due to the hype and sheer quality of the latest instalment of catching 'em all. Sword and Shield have maintained a high level of hype and interest since its release and, given the size of the new region we're dealing with, and the full RPG approach, Sword and Shield looks to be a great shake-up for the series and provide a game of the decade for die-hard fans of the franchise. Whether it's an open 'Wild Area' where Pokemon can be seen wandering freely or the Pokemon Camp which allows you to interact with your favorite pocket monsters, this is Pokemon like we've never seen it.

Thus, to embrace the excitement and anticipation, we have a thorough rundown of each Pokemon Sword and Shield deal and price here. This will give you a better idea of what's available as there are some variations from different retailers, and depending on where you are in the world.

Get the best Pokemon Sword deals and Pokemon Shield prices

An important point to note, particularly to newcomers to the Pokemon world, is that Sword and Shield are two different items available: they are the same game but each has its own distinct collection of Pokemon within. Thus, you'll only need to buy one or the other to get going.....but we have a feeling there will be plenty of people who'll go for both to get the whole experience, and to collect the games in their entirety.

Pokemon Sword and Shield deals - Other Items

Last, but no means least, there are a couple of books available too which would be excellent companions to the game, as well as must-haves for Pokemon fans.

There is a strategy guide available, with two versions of it going in the US, and one in the UK (sorry, UK friends). The Strategy guide comes in a standard paperback edition - lovely in itself - but the Collector's Edition is where the excellence is truly at. Along with it providing the same function as the normal guide, the collector's edition comes in a premium, and the gorgeous hardcover has exclusive concept artwork.

Elsewhere there is an official Pokedex available. This will give you the chance to read up on all the Pokemon of Sword & Shield, and give you some extra tips, hints, and tricks on where to find them and how to build them into powerful teams.

Getting the most out of Pokemon Sword and Shield

To get the most out of you're Pokemon Sword and Shield deal is going to be with a Nintendo Switch setup that's turned up to 11 - or as close as you can get it to that. But you'll also want the best value out of everything you're looking at so it pays to look around. Starting simply, that means examining closely what the best Nintendo Switch bundles going offer you. Elsewhere you'll probably want to see what your options are for getting a Nintendo Switch controller cheap and raiding the retailers for some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. One of the accessories that you should definitely invest in is a Nintendo Switch SD card; you'll want to make sure - particularly if you're going for both Sword and Shield - that you have adequate space for all that Pokemon goodness. To complete the package, protect your Switch with the best case for Nintendo Switch and then plug in one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets to have your Pokemon Sword and Shield deal fully serviced and optimised. A lot to consider perhaps, particularly given Nintendo gear holds its price quite stubbornly. However, if you're able to upgrade your Switch setup in any of these departments then you'll be off to a blinder.

