Pokemon Home is going to unite the Pokemon you have scattered across different platforms

One of the biggest problems in Pokemon has been the lack of ways to maintain your old pocket monsters once a new game come out. The Pokémon Company has attempted to solve that with things like the Pokémon Bank, but it's never been a complete solution.

They hope to change that with Pokemon Home, a cloud service that will connect Pokemon Let's Go , Pokemon Go , and Pokemon Sword and Shield - Pokémon Sword and Shield - and the Pokémon Bank for the 3DS versions of the series. It'll let players store, trade, and interact with one another and their Pokémon all in one place.

"Pokémon was born as a game for the gameboy and has evolved into a wide variety of content enjoyed by trainers all over the world," Game Freak's Junichi Masuda said at a press conference in Tokyo. "With the release of Pokemon Let's Go and Pokémon Go we have seen a large amount of new players enjoying it for the first time."

Welcome home, Trainers. Introducing Pokémon HOME, a cloud service that will work with Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices, allowing you to bring over the Pokémon that you’ve shared adventures with throughout your journey. #PokemonHOME pic.twitter.com/fAlodMrRzhMay 29, 2019

Masuda said that they want to preserve the value that these Pokémon have to their trainers, helping create a better future for Pokémon. The service is set to launch in early 2020 and more details will be announced later on.

Other news covered at the Pokémon press conference included a new Detective Pikachu game, the announcement of Pokémon Sleep , more info on Pokémon Masters, Pokémon Quest releasing in China, and a new Pokémon Center in Tokyo. You can check out the full press conference on the official website .

Looking for more info on the next big Pokemon Go event? Here's all the info you'll need on the June community day.