Pokemon Go Tornadus counters - how to defeat Tornadus in raids

These Pokemon Go Tornadus counters will help you when taking on the latest raid boss. The Gen 4 legendary is in raids right now in Incarnate forme, with its Therian forme coming in a couple of weeks. Tornadus is one of three Pokemon known as the Forces of Nature and in Pokemon Go, taking it down in a raid isn't something you can expect to solo. Here's everything you need to know about Tornadus including the best Pokemon Go Tornadus counters, weaknesses, and movesets.

Pokemon Go Tornadus counters

Tornadus Key Info Type: Flying

Weaknesses: Rock/Ice/Electric

Resistances: Grass/Fighting/Bug

Boosted Weather: Windy

100% IVs (Incarnate): 1911 (L20) / 2389 (L25)

100% IVs (Therian): 1837 (L20) / 2296 (L25)

Tornadus is the only sole Flying-type legendary Pokemon in the series (so far, we can't guarantee Gen 9 won't have one), which means the best counters are actually quite simple. It's still a tricky Pokemon to take down in raids because of how powerful it is, but as long as you enlist the help of three or four fellow trainers, you should take it down without any problems. Here are the best Tornadus counters for raids in Pokemon Go, along with the best moveset for each Pokemon.

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Luxray Spark Wild Charge Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Thundurus Thunder Shock Thunder

Pokemon Go Tornadus moveset

Fast Move Charge Move Air Slash Hurricane Bite Hyper Beam Grass Knot Dark Pulse

Tornadus' moveset isn't particularly worrying for your counters, with one outlier; Grass Knot. Grass-type moves are super effective against any of your Rock-type counters like Rhyperior and Tyranitar, so if you know the Tornadus you're battling has Grass Knot, perhaps opt for using Ice and Electric-type counters only.

How to catch a shiny Tornadus

Shiny Tornadus will be available in both Incarnate and Therian raids and the odds will be 1 in 20, or 5%. This doesn't guarantee you'll get a shiny after 20 raids, but it does make it more likely. If you do stumble upon a shiny Tornadus, the catch chance is 100%, so make sure you use a Pinap Berry for maximum candy.

