You can now evolve both Pokemon Go Leafeon and Pokemon Go Glaceon, adding even more options to the Eevee-lutions in the Pokemon Go. These new Eevee forms have some familiar elements, as well as some new tricks to learn if you want to evolve more than one of them. The nickname trick still works, letting you basically get a free evolution of each type, but after you've used it once you have to use some new items to get more Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go. Read on for everything you need about how it all works.

Leafeon Pokemon Go name & Glaceon Pokemon Go name

Just like you can do with the previous five Eevee-lutions, there are two unique nicknames you can give to your Eevee to evolve it into either Leafeon or Glaceon. How it works is simple: edit the name of your Eevee prior to evolution, and you can guarantee the specific Eevee-lution you'll receive for the first evolution only. If you've already got one, the nickname trick won't work. Here's all of the Eevee-lution nicknames, including Leafeon & Glaceon:

Flareon - Pyro

Jolteon - Sparky

Vaporeon - Rainer

Espeon - Sakura

Umbreon - Tamao

Leafeon - Linnea

Glaceon - Rea

This will guarantee you'll receive the respective Pokemon, but only for the first evolution. Subsequent evolutions will have to follow the assigned method. For Leafeon and Glaceon, read on to find out what that method is.

How to get Leafeon & Glaceon in Pokemon Go

In the same update that introduced Leafeon & Glaceon to the game, the method of acquiring them was also added. Head to the shop in-game and you'll see three brand new lures available: the Magnetic Lure, Mossy Lure, and Glacial Lure. It's the latter two you'll want to buy for 200 coins apiece in order to acquire Leafeon and Glaceon.

Head to your nearest Poke Stop and apply either the Mossy Lure for Leafeon or the Glacial Lure for Glaceon, then find the Eevee you want to evolve in your list. If done correctly, the "evolve" button should display the silhouette of either Leafeon or Glaceon, so you can be sure it's working correctly. If it displays a question mark, do not evolve Eevee because there's no guarantee it will turn into the Pokemon you want. If you're wondering what the Magnetic Lure does, take a look at our guide to all of the Pokemon Go evolution items.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go | How to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Jump Start research