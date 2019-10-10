Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber: How to complete the special research quest and get Jirachi

Much like Celebi and Mew, Pokemon Go Jirachi is another legendary that you can only obtain through the specific quest. This time, it's the one called A Thousand Year Slumber, which references the fact that in Pokemon lore, Jirachi only wakes up once every thousand years. Completing A Thousand Year Slumber isn't an easy task however, but it's the only way to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go. Here are all of the steps to Pokemon Go A Thousand Year Slumber and how to get Jirachi.

Pokemon Go: A Thousand-Year Slumber (1/7)

Catch 25 Pokemon (1,000 XP)

(1,000 XP) Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms (Jigglypuff encounter)

(Jigglypuff encounter) Make 3 new friends (Feebas encounter)

Nothing too taxing to kick things off, but finding three new friends could be a struggle if all your mates already play. The /r/PokemonGoFriends subreddit can be a good resource for this, but as always, stay wary when adding people from the internet!

Rewards: 1 Mossy Lure, 1 Magnetic Lure, 1 Glacial Lure

Pokemon Go: A Thousand-Year Slumber (2/7)

Catch 3 Whismur (10 Whismur candy)

(10 Whismur candy) Evolve a Feebas (1,500 XP)

(1,500 XP) Gold Hoenn medal (1,500 XP)

Whismur seems to have increased spawn rates at the moment so that shouldn't be too difficult, and don't forget that you need to walk with a Feebas for 20km before you can evolve it! The Gold Hoenn medal requires you to register 90 Pokemon first discovered in the Hoenn region to the Pokedex, which is the third generation so if you haven't already completed that, it shouldn't take much longer to complete.

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 10 Regular Pokeballs, 3 Lures

Pokemon Go: A Thousand-Year Slumber (3/7)

Take a snapshot of Loudred (Snorlax encounter)

(Snorlax encounter) Make 3 great throws in a row (2,000 XP)

(2,000 XP) Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy (2,000 XP)

Loudred is the evolution of Whismur so if you pop a few Pinap Berries when catching them in stage two, you should have enough candy to evolve it if you don't already. As for making three great throws in a row, just make sure the circular catching zone has shrunk to about halfway before throwing, as you can only get a nice throw if the circle is too big.

Rewards: 20 Silver Pinap Berries, 3 Star Pieces, 2,000 Stardust

Pokemon Go: A Thousand-Year Slumber (4/7)

Catch 50 Psychic- or Steel-type Pokemon (2,500 XP)

(2,500 XP) Power up Pokemon 10 times (2,500 XP)

(2,500 XP) Send 10 gifts to friends (2,500 XP)

Powering up Pokemon and sending gifts is easy, but catching 50 Psychic- or Steel-type Pokemon? That's somewhat tricky and time consuming. Some common Psychic Pokemon you can hunt for include Natu, Meditite, Spoink, Abra, and Mr. Mime (in Europe), while Magnemite and Aron are two easy to find Steel-type Pokemon. If you have Pokemon Let's Go, consider activating your Mystery Box in Pokemon Go to spawn a horde of Meltan, because the Steel-type Mythical Pokemon from Gen 8 should count towards the challenge too.

Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM, 1 Premium Raid Pass

Pokemon Go: A Thousand-Year Slumber (5/7)

Battle a team leader 3 times (Kricketune encounter)

(Kricketune encounter) Win against another trainer 7 times (3,000 XP)

(3,000 XP) Win 5 raids (3,000 XP)

Stage five is more grindy than anything else. Grab a friend with an hour to spare and defeat them seven times, then let them do the same to you in order to get through that challenge the quickest. Five raids is a massive pain for anyone who doesn't raid often, but it can be done if you find your local Pokemon Go group and attend a few of the meetups. If that's not possible, scour for one and two-star raids to be able to solo them.

Rewards: 3 Rare Candy, 20 Ultra Balls, 3,000 Stardust

Pokemon Go: A Thousand-Year Slumber (6/7)

Take 5 photos of Psychic- or Steel-type Pokemon (Chimecho encounter)

(Chimecho encounter) Make 3 excellent curveball throws (Bronzong encounter)

(Bronzong encounter) Spin a Pokestop 7 days in a row

Hang on to five of the 50 Psychic- or Steel-type Pokemon you caught in stage four to take a photo of them. As for three excellent curveball throws... the only tip for this one is to practice your curveballs at every possible opportunity. Pokemon that are stood much closer to you in the catching process are the easiest to do this on like Snover and Aipom, but it's still a challenge to complete. Just keep trying and eventually you'll be able to complete it.

Rewards: 10 Silver Pinap Berries, 10 Star Pieces, 5,000 Stardust

Pokemon Go: A Thousand-Year Slumber (7/7)

TBA

Nobody has made it to stage seven yet so we can't confirm the exact tasks, but the one thing we do know is that the reward is a Jirachi encounter! If you've already got Jirachi from Pokemon Go Fest, unfortunately you won't get a second one. Instead, you should receive 40 Jirachi candy.

Rewards: Jirachi encounter/40 Jirachi candy

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Jump Start research