Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development: Tasks and rewards explained

The Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks carry on with the Team Rocket storyline that began over a year ago now. We've had a number of encounters with the bad guys, including facing off against all the leaders in Pokemon Go, but this set of research tasks and rewards is all about a new type of... egg? Yeah, 12km eggs are now in the game and these tasks are all about them. Here are all of the Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development rewards and tasks.

Pokemon Go Jump Start | Pokemon Go A Thousand Year Slumber | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows | Pokemon Go Rocket Straight to Victory | Pokemon Go A Colossal Discovery | Pokemon Go A Drive to Investigate | Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery | How to get Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to get Celebi in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development explained

(Image credit: Niantic)

To gain access to the Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards, you need to have completed Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation. This acts as like a tutorial/prologue to these frequent Team Rocket-themed special research quests and our guide to it will help you complete that one if you haven't already. An Inter-egg-sting Development works like some of the previous Team Rocket quests, in that you finish it off by fighting the leaders and Giovanni again. So without further ado, here are all of the An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards (1/6)

Spin 5 PokeStops (500 XP)

Defeat 3 Team Rocket Grunts (500 XP)

Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon (Meowth encounter)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Pokeballs, 10 Razz Berries

Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards (2/6)

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon (750 XP)

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row (750 XP)

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon (750 XP)

Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar encounter

Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards (3/6)

Defeat a Team Rocket Leader 3 times (1,000 XP)

Hatch 3 eggs (1,000 XP)

Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy (1,000 XP)

Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, Toxicroak encounter

Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards (4/6)

Defeat Team Rocket Leader Arlo (1,250 XP)

Defeat Team Rocket Leader Cliff (1,250 XP)

Defeat Team Rocket Leader Sierra (1,250 XP)

Rewards: 5 Hyper Potions, Super Rocket Radar, 3 Revives

Note: If you need a hand with these, check out our Pokemon Go Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo counters guide.

Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards (5/6)

Find the Team Rocket Boss Giovanni (2,500 Stardust)

Battle the Team Rocket Boss (1,500 XP)

Defeat the Team Rocket Boss (3 Silver Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM

Read up on our guide on the Pokemon Go Giovanni counters for help beating him.

Pokemon Go An Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards (6/6)

Already complete (2,000 XP)

Already complete (2,000 XP)

Already complete (2,000 XP)

Rewards: 3 Max Revives, 20 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats