Outriders best class - how to pick the class that plays best to your style

When it comes to the Outriders best class options it is all about the style you want to play. Pyromancer, Trickster, Technomancer and Devastator all have very clear roles, with powers and abilities built around how they inflict damage and heal. While flexibility will likely grow with the game and as people get a better handle on abilities and builds, right now you'll do the best by thinking about how you usually play games like this and picking the closest fit - there's no point picking the tanky Devastator and trying to play range for example. Each of the four options here favor specific distances of engagement, so picking the Outriders best class style for you is less about class abilities and more about how you're going to play the game. So let's take a look at the four options for Outriders best class and break down what they do best.

Outriders best class - pick the option that suits you

Outriders Technomancer class

The Technomancer class is initially described as the support class, but don't fret because it's very easy to play solo too - as long as you're the kind of player who likes to hang back and operate in the mid-to-long range. To start out with it uses a mixture of technological and freezing abilities, with the option to summon an automated turret (Cyro Turret) that deals damage and freezes enemies, and a rocket launcher (Pain Launcher) that deals damage and interrupts enemy abilities too. Later though, you can start specializing in Decay abilities that inflict toxic damage on enemies. It's the only class that can restore health to other players, while also restoring your own via inflicting damage on enemies. Healer, supporter, ice maiden, and gadget aficionado, the Technomancer has quite the spread of specialisms.

Pros

Great support class

Better and mid-to-long range

Cons

Can struggle in close quarters

Gadget powers initially better than Decay options

Outriders Pyromancer class

The Pyromancer is a good mid range assault rifle in human form and deals well with groupings of enemies. While it has some range in its abilities it's the Outriders best class to play in that mid-zone where you can deal a lot of damage with its fire-based skills. Core abilities like Heatwave or FASER Beam deal out focused damage that can devastate a lot of enemies over a decent distance but requires good positioning to get the best effect - often drawing you into the thick of it if you're careless. Options like Thermal Bomb are also hugely devastating if you can target a cluster of bad guys. It burns an enemy and if they die while affected they'll explode, killing enemies in a wide radius around them. Focus on mid-range engagements and target enemy clusters and you can clear a battlefield in moments.

Pros

Great at midrange engagements

Very effective against groups with a lot of areas of effect options

Cons

Doesn't have great short of long range options

Can leave you in trouble of you get too close trying to use ability

Outriders Trickster class

Trickster is a close-range class that's great if you like to play your shooters fast and loose, as you can easily dart in, hit a target, and dart away. The Trickster class lets you bend the laws of space and time - the Hunt the Prey ability will let you teleport behind an enemy, Slow Trap slows down anything in a specific area, and Temporal Blade slices and dices your enemies while also decreasing their speed. Tricksters are deadfly with a sniper and automatic weapon equipped, as you can chip away at a crowd before jumping into wreak havoc - since you can only use your teleportation to teleport to an enemy, it won't help you if you get swarmed by a mob.

Pros

Super efficient build for taking down big bads

Incredibly fun to play

Cons

Quite tricky to nail down

Healing by doing damage is nifty, but can result in a lot of early deaths

Outriders class Devastator

Essentially Outriders' take on the Tank class role, the Devastator is all about getting up close and personal in combat, capable of soaking up damage while dishing out plenty in return. Their passive traits include a boost to health and armour, but you'll also have a lot of fun with the Devastator's rock-based class abilities, which are focused around area-of-effect attacks designed to grab the attention of as many hostiles at once. Gravity Leap, in particular, is a great way of upending enemy flanking routes, closing the gap between you and your target in a single, high impact strike; we recommend upgrading this one early and often, as it never gets old to launch yourself toward an unsuspecting foe halfway across the battlefield.

Pros

Can take a lot of damage

Abilities are great fun to use

Cons