Best Warzone OTs 9 loadouts - A lightweight SMG with a high rate of fire

The best Warzone OTs loadout setup can mean a competitive SMG that stacks up well against the others options in Call of Duty Warzone. Depending on how close you are to your target, the OTs 9 can down a player in six to nine shots (according to YouTuber JGOD ), and with its fast rate of fire, this gives it a solid edge.

However, this fast rate of fire can also work against the Warzone OTs 9, especially when you consider its maximum magazine size is only 40. Nonetheless, this is a fantastic SMG that is definitely worth using, as long as you’re not planning on taking out an entire four-person squad before needing to reload. But which are the best Warzone OTs loadout setups to use?

Here, we’ll go through the best Warzone OTs9 loadout options for you to try during Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone OTs 9 medium range loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 7.1” Liberator

: 7.1” Liberator Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

: KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

With the OTs 9 being an SMG, you aren’t going to be using it at long ranges. However, you’ll find it to be highly effective at medium range, at up to 15 meters or so.

For the mid-range build, start off with the GRU Suppressor Muzzle, which gives you sound suppression, vertical recoil control, increased bullet velocity, and effective damage range. All of these buffs are ideal for securing those medium range kills, even with its slight penalty to aim down sights (ADS) speeds.

After that, go with the 7.1” Liberator Barrel, for a boost to bullet velocity - again, to help with those longer range kills. The Task Force is great, too, but it penalizes your recoil control, which is not recommended at mid-range.

After that, equip the KGB Skeletal Stock for a boost to ADS firing move speed, aim walking movement speed, and sprint to fire time. Normally, we’d recommend using an Optic instead of a Stock, but since the Warzone OTs 9 has very clean iron sights, you can spend your attachment slot elsewhere. If you don’t like the irons, swap the Stock for an Optic of your choice.

Since you’ll be using this at around 15 - 20 meters, we highly recommend the Spetsnaz Grip Underbarrel, for a boost to vertical and horizontal recoil control. It does hurt your firing movement speed and ADS movement speed, but the KGB Skeletal Stock actually makes up for that.

Finally, we always recommend equipping the Spetsnaz 40 Rnd to maximize your ammo capacity. You’ll notice the OTs has a high fire rate and tends to shreds through ammo quickly, so those 40 rounds won’t last you as long as you might think.

Warzone best OTs 9 close range loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 8.1” Task Force

: 8.1” Task Force Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

: KGB Skeletal Stock Ammunition: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

Next up, let’s dive into a close range build, because that’s where the OTs 9 excels. Its high fire rate will shine up-close and will allow you to melt through your enemies.

Swap the GRU Suppressor for the standard Sound Suppressor Muzzle. This will give you many of the benefits of the GRU, but won’t penalize your ADS speed, which is key during close quarters engagements.

Then, equip the 8.1” Task Force Barrel, which boosts your effective damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed. The first two benefits are just a bonus - the real reason for using this attachment is for the strafe speed enhancement. You’ll be glad you have this one up close.

After that, we like to use the Tiger Team Spotlight Laser, for the added boost to movement speed and aim walking movement speed. With this and the Task Force, you’ll feel a lot lighter on your feet, which is key during those close quarters engagements.

After that, the build is exactly the same as the previous. Use the KGB Skeletal Stock for yet another boost to your movement speed, and of course, the Spetsnaz 40 Rnd ammunition type. This build will work wonders at up to 15 meters, but anything beyond that will be tough, especially with this loadout’s higher recoil.

Warzone best OTs 9 all-around loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 8.1” Task Force

: 8.1” Task Force Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

Finally, let’s dive into a hybrid of the previous two loadouts. This build will do moderately well in many situations, without being the best at any. Still, if your goal is to be as versatile as possible, this is the setup for you.

Once again, go with the GRU Suppressor to help keep you off the minimap, and to boost how the Warzone OTs 9 performs at medium range. Then, we like to stick with the 8.1” Task Force Barrel, which will help you at range, as well, while improving your strafe speed. This attachment is fantastic for close quarters and medium range, making it tough to pass up.

After that, we advise using the Tiger Team Spotlight Laser for its boost to your movement speed. Again, this will help you up close. To help with versatility, we like to equip the Spetsnaz Grip Underbarrel, which gives you better recoil control, and will help counter some of the downsides of the close range attachments. Finish off the build with the standard Spetsnaz 40 Rnd.

Overall, this loadout will work well for you and is absolutely worth using. Its lower ammo count of 40 does hurt the weapon, but if you’re playing solos or duos, you should be just fine with it.

