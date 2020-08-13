Epic Games airs "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite" short criticizing Apple in Fortnite Party Royale

In just a matter of hours, Epic Games and Apple have ignited a massive feud over Fortnite's position in the App Store, and the former seems to have prepared for this battle. Check out the new short film below, titled "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite," which aired in Fortnite Party Royale at 4pm ET today, August 13.
Fortnite is really coming for Apple's neck by mocking a vintage Apple commercial titled "1984" that depicts a Macintosh computer coming to save humanity from conformity (AKA Big Brother). The video aired alongside the filing of legal papers by Epic against Apple. Part of the document - which Epic shared directly on Twitter - is a clear call-out to the 1984 commercial: "Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation ... Epic brings this suit to end Apple’s unfair and anti-competitive actions that Apple undertakes to unlawfully maintain its monopoly."
As GamesRadar reported earlier today, this all began when Epic announced a new direct payment option on mobile phones that would allow it to lower the prices of V-Bucks by circumventing the fees collected by both Apple and Google. "Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply," Epic explained on its official website. "If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you." In response to the option to purchase V-Bucks directly, Apple removed Fortnite from the App store, and now here we are. You can bet that the two companies aren't finished with each other, either.
