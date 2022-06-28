Nier Automata Switch port resurrects Final Fantasy 14 crossover character as an exclusive skin

Nier Automata's new Switch version has an exclusive version of protagonist 2B only seen in the Final Fantasy 14 crossover event.

Earlier today on June 28, Square Enix announced Nier Automata would be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the 'Nier Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition' package. This bundle takes all DLC for the game and throws it together with the base game for a brand new re-release on Nintendo's portable console.

What's interesting is that the new version of Nier Automata actually contains items exclusive for the Nintendo Switch. For example, during the Nintendo Direct Mini (opens in new tab) where the port was unveiled, we could see 2B in a fox-like mask, and both 2B and 9S surfing down a sand dune in an all-white garb.

Now, to those who have only played Nier Automata, this white getup will simply look like a fresh coat of paint for existing skins. Those who have played Final Fantasy 14, though, will recognize this 2B skin as the character 2P, who appears in the Final Fantasy 14 crossover event with Nier Automata.

2P originally made her debut in Final Fantasy 14 back in the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse storyline, which was told through a series of Alliance Raids released in the years following Shadowbringers' initial launch in 2019. Although the character at first appeared to aide the player, they actually turned into one of the primary antagonists for the entire event, as the player was aided by the real 2B.

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse would go on to become one of the best things about Final Fantasy 14 over the last few years, and arguably set a gold standard for crossover events between games. If you've yet to delve into the Alliance Raid series, we can't recommend it enough, and you can crack on with them as soon as you've made it through the main scenario quests of the Shadowbringers expansion.

Catch up on all the Nintendo Direct Mini live coverage with our complete blog.