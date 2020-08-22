New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer revealed at DC Fandome offering a closer look at Cheetah

DC FanDome has started with a bang! A new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has debuted at the virtual event during the panel for Diana's big DC sequel, carrying with it all the go-go glitz and glamour one could expect from an '80s-set superhero adventure.

Get a closer look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in action as she takes on her once-friend Diana Prince in *that* iconic gold suit, and watch as Chris Pine's Steve gets used to the 80s, parachute pants, and fanny packs.

Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince in the long-awaited sequel, and this time she's joined by some promising new villains. Kristen Wiig is taking on the role of Wonder Woman's famed nemesis Cheetah and Pedro Pascal will appear as the mysterious Max Lord. Director Patty Jenkins told our sister publication Total Film, "It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both [villains]."

“It wasn’t that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics – he serves a very mechanical purpose, often."

Wonder Woman 1984, which also debuted a bedroom wall-worthy poster yesterday, was last set to release on October 10 2020 worldwide, though the latest trailer makes no mention of a release date... could another delay be on the cards?

For a look at what's still to come, check out the DC FanDome schedule