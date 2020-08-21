Check out this badass Wonder Woman 1984 poster before new trailer debuts at DC Fandome

Wonder Woman 1984 has a brand-new, technicolor '80s poster just ahead of its new trailer debuting at DC Fandome.

New trailer TOMORROW, only at #DCFanDome. Who’s ready? #WW84 Wonder Woman A photo posted by @wonderwomanfilm on Aug 21, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

I mean, just look at that. The Wonder Woman 1984 posters have all featured a kaleidoscope of colors, but this most recent one with the statement vintage text treatment is just *chef's kiss*. Diana, styled like a goddess out of an old Greek history book, soars upwards, with bold lines emanating from her. She's cast against gigantic, blocky '80s letters - even the "only in theaters" statement at the bottom of the poster looks straight out of a physical poster from the local Midwest theater in 1984.

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut a new trailer at DC Fandome this weekend during a special panel with director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal. The 25-minute long panel will likely give us more than just a new trailer, so make sure you tune in - there will be questions from fans, fan art, cosplay, and "surprises." The Wonder Woman 1984 panel will kick off the DC Fandom Hall of Heroes coverage on Saturday, August 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST. You can watch it on the official DC Fandome website .

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to debut in theaters worldwide on October 2, 2020 after a delay due to COVID-19. Get ready for a full-blown '80s superhero movie (and the return of Chris Pine).