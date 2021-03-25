My Hero Academia season 5 release schedule: what time does episode 1 air on Crunchyroll?

My Hero Academia is back for its superpowered fifth season. But, unlike most popular anime, the return of Izuku and company is (fittingly) accompanied by an odd ‘Quirk’: there's a recap episode before the season 5 premiere. That means the 89th episode of the hit series is actually 'episode 0' of season 5. That’s… quite confusing and another one to file under #JustAnimeThings.

But we’re here to clear everything up ahead of My Hero Academia’s belated comeback. The season 5, episode 1 release date is below, as well as a look ahead to the general release schedule. As with shows like Attack on Titan, spoilers tend to flood social media thanks to a combination of trigger-happy people watching episodes through less than legal means elsewhere and the dedicated few refreshing Crunchyroll on release day. Avoid all that and get ahead of the game with our complete guide to My Hero Academia’s season 5 premiere.

(Image credit: Bones)

The My Hero Academia season 5, episode 1 release date is Saturday, April 3 and not this week. The air time is expected to be an exceptionally early one: 2:30am Pacific/5:30am Eastern. That’s 10:30am BST in the UK.

This week sees the debut of ‘episode 0’ which will technically exist as My Hero Academia episode 89. That’ll also launch at 5:30am Eastern on Funimation (and most likely Crunchyroll, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed as of writing).

It will act as a recap and not as an official start to season 5. It will also be accompanied by new information about My Hero Academia’s upcoming movie – so well worth tuning in for.

My Hero Academia season 5 release schedule

(Image credit: Bones)

My Hero Academia season 5 is expected to last for 25 episodes. Though, as is anime’s wont, there’s been nothing official on whether the season will be broken into two or will instead air uninterrupted. The last three seasons have all run for 25 weeks straight, so expect the release schedule to run right through from April until September.

Here’s the list of confirmed episodes set to air on Crunchyroll and Funimation in the coming weeks.

My Hero Academia season 5, episode 0: Saturday, March 27

My Hero Academia season 5, episode 1: Saturday, April 3

