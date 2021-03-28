Attack on Titan season 4 Part 2 return date: when is Episode 76 releasing on Crunchyroll?

When is a Final Season not a Final Season? When it’s the Attack on Titan Final Season – that’s when. Despite marketing to the contrary, 2021’s batch of Attack on Titan season 4 episodes didn’t prove to be quite as conclusive as we had previously hoped for.

Instead, there’s an Eren-shaped hole in our heart waiting to be filled next year by the Final Season Part 2. But when is it dropping? And when can we expect to stream Attack on Titan episode 76 (that’s season 4, episode 17 if you’re following along on Crunchyroll) in the West? While it’s still early days, we’ve now got an official announcement to tide you over until the show returns.

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Attack on Titan episode 76 is airing "this winter." That means the Final Season Part 2 (AKA the second half of season 4) is releasing in Japan's traditional winter anime season. That ranges from December 2021 to March 2022 at the very latest. Season 4 began in December 2020, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see MAPPA do the same again.

Expect Crunchyroll and Funimation to carry each new episode as a "simulcast." For the unitiated, that means they air with English subtitles on the same day as each episode launches in Japan.

Unfortunately, no more official info is forthcoming beyond the initial announcement - but narrowing things down to a few calendar months is better than nothing at this stage.

Much like third season in 2018/19, the ‘Final Season’ has been split into two parts (or ‘cours’) – we just didn’t get as much warning this time around. There's even a brief 15-second teaser previewing what's to come. Watch it below (H/T Crunchyroll).

Attack on Titan season 4, part 2 return teaser

(Image credit: MAPPA)

TVアニメ「進撃の巨人」The Final Season第76話「断罪」NHK総合にて今冬放送予定！https://t.co/7WnFKvhw2C#shingeki pic.twitter.com/KLiKggnKpVMarch 28, 2021 See more

There’s no word yet on an episode count, though those who are following along with the manga source material will be acutely aware each episode has only covered one or two chapters each. There’s roughly 25 chapters left. That would mean another 16 episodes isn't out of the realms of possibility. The entire Final Season total could even reach a whopping 32 episodes, beginning with Attack on Titan episode 76 later this year.

However, COVID remains the elephant in the room – at least when it comes to production. Expect delays and a less fluent release schedule this time around. But one thing is for certain: Attack on Titan comes to a close for good in 2022.

